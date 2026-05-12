Catholic church mourns ex-director of communications, Osu

The Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos has confirmed the death of Very Rev. Gabriel Osu, former Director of Communications, who died at 71 after a brief illness.

Rev. Fr. Anthony Godonu, Director of Public Affairs, confirmed the development in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

Godonu disclosed that Osu passed away on Friday, May 8, 2026, after battling an illness for some time.

“He had actually been ill for a while before his passing, but he remained committed to his calling,” Godonu said.

Born on Sept. 5, 1954, in Ubulu-Uku, Delta, Osu was ordained a priest for Lagos Archdiocese on Dec. 5, 1981.

During his 44 years in priesthood, he served in several parishes and institutions across the archdiocese with distinction.

His pastoral assignments included Holy Cross Cathedral, St Gregory’s College, and St John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Oshodi.

Osu also served as Director of Social Communications for many years, shaping the church’s media and public engagement.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that until his death, he was Parish Priest of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Northern Foreshore, Lekki.

He also served as Editor-in-Chief of the Catholic Herald, contributing significantly to Catholic journalism and religious communication.

Godonu described the late priest as warm, cheerful, and deeply devoted to both ministry and humanity.

“He was a jolly good fellow, very active, humorous, and always carried himself with joy.

“He was kind, loving, and related exceptionally well with journalists across the state and beyond,” Godonu said.

NAN also reports that Osu served as Communications Director for over two decades with dedication and professionalism.

“He was a gifted writer, a true priest of God, and his absence will be deeply felt,” Godonu said.

He said burial arrangements would be announced later by the family and the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos.

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