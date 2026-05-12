26 C
Lagos
May 12, 2026
Trending now

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, MAY 12, 2026

S/Africa president Ramaphosa succumbs to pressure, slams xenophobic violence

Infrastructure debt: Edo ‘ll continue to award contracts to Julius Berger ,Gov…

Catholic church mourns ex-director of communications, Osu

2027 election: Wike loyalists dominate Rivers Assembly, APC clears 33 aspirants

Osun: Adeleke deposes traditional ruler over fraud conviction in US

Tinubu appoints Special Advisor on Homeland security

Sanwo-Olu assures on commencement of 2nd Blue Rail Line by Q1 of…

Nigeria, EU, WHO launch €4.2m initiative against pandemics

Edo tragedy: Gov Okpebholo orders probe into killing of UNIBEN student

Champion Newspapers LTD
Worship

Catholic church mourns ex-director of communications, Osu

by Peter Anayo083

The Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos has confirmed the death of Very Rev. Gabriel Osu, former Director of Communications, who died at 71 after a brief illness.

Rev. Fr. Anthony Godonu, Director of Public Affairs, confirmed the development in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

Godonu disclosed that Osu passed away on Friday, May 8, 2026, after battling an illness for some time.

“He had actually been ill for a while before his passing, but he remained committed to his calling,” Godonu said.

Born on Sept. 5, 1954, in Ubulu-Uku, Delta, Osu was ordained a priest for Lagos Archdiocese on Dec. 5, 1981.

During his 44 years in priesthood, he served in several parishes and institutions across the archdiocese with distinction.

His pastoral assignments included Holy Cross Cathedral, St Gregory’s College, and St John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Oshodi.

Osu also served as Director of Social Communications for many years, shaping the church’s media and public engagement.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that until his death, he was Parish Priest of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Northern Foreshore, Lekki.

He also served as Editor-in-Chief of the Catholic Herald, contributing significantly to Catholic journalism and religious communication.

Godonu described the late priest as warm, cheerful, and deeply devoted to both ministry and humanity.

“He was a jolly good fellow, very active, humorous, and always carried himself with joy.

“He was kind, loving, and related exceptionally well with journalists across the state and beyond,” Godonu said.

NAN also reports that Osu served as Communications Director for over two decades with dedication and professionalism.

“He was a gifted writer, a true priest of God, and his absence will be deeply felt,” Godonu said.

He said burial arrangements would be announced later by the family and the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos.

 

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

Pope Francis to G20: Identify avenues for lasting peace in conflict-afflicted areas

Editor

Oduduwa group alleges mismanagement of subsidy funds by legislators, vows to expose underperforming reps

Peter Anayo

Bishop Chidi Anthony appointed National President of CPFN Stakeholders Forum at 8th Bi-ennial Convention, Ibadan 2026

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
hacklinkJojobet Girişivermectin tabletMadridbetMadridbetMadridbetmeritbetanadoluslotCasibom GirişsuperbetinanadoluslotmeritbetsuperbetinTophillbetcasibomJojobet GirişcasibomCasibom GirişHoliganbetkavbetgalabetHoliganbetMarsbahisJojobetJojobet