Alleged N31bn Fraud: Court revokes Saleh Mamman’s bail, issues bench warrant

BLESSING OMALE, Abuja

Justice Maryann Anineh of the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Maitama, Abuja, on Monday revoked the bail earlier granted to former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, and issued a bench warrant for his arrest after he failed to appear in court for the continuation of his trial over an alleged N31 billion fraud.

The ruling followed submissions by the prosecution that Mamman had remained out of circulation since his conviction on May 7, 2026, in a separate money laundering case involving N33.8 billion.

The former minister, alongside seven others, is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on a nine-count charge bordering on conspiracy, obtaining by false pretence and intent to defraud to the tune of N31,070,541,349.64.

At the resumed hearing on Monday, prosecution counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, informed the court that Mamman’s absence was both “noticeable and obvious,” stressing that no explanation had been offered either by the defendant or his legal team.

Oyedepo recalled that Mamman was also absent on May 7 when Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Maitama convicted him on all 12 counts in a separate trial for money laundering involving N33.8 billion.

According to the prosecution, efforts to locate the former minister have so far proved unsuccessful.

Counsel to the defendant, Femi Atteh, SAN, however, argued that following the conviction by Justice Omotosho and the issuance of a bench warrant in that matter, it was the responsibility of the prosecution to produce Mamman before the court.

But Oyedepo rejected the argument, insisting that the prosecution could not be held responsible for the whereabouts of a defendant represented by counsel.

“My lord, I do not hold the brief of the first defendant, so it is not my duty to inform the court of the whereabouts of his client,” Oyedepo said.

He further argued that Mamman had absented himself from trial without reasonable justification and urged the court to revoke his bail, issue a bench warrant for his arrest and summon his surety on the next adjourned date.

The prosecution also prayed the court to allow the trial to continue in the absence of the defendant pursuant to Section 352(4) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

In a ruling delivered shortly after hearing arguments from both parties, Justice Anineh granted all the reliefs sought by the prosecution.

The judge revoked Mamman’s bail and ordered his arrest, directing that a bench warrant be issued against him ahead of the next hearing date.

Justice Anineh also ruled that proceedings in the alleged N31 billion fraud case would continue despite the defendant’s absence, in line with provisions of the ACJA 2015.

The matter was adjourned until May 14, 2026, for continuation of the trial.

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