ALDG to convene industry leaders at 2026 gas distribution business forum in Abuja

UGO AMADI

The Association of Local Distributors of Gas (ALDG) will host the second edition of its flagship Business Forum 2026 on Thursday, June 4, 2026, at the PTDF Building, Abuja, starting at 9:00 AM.

This year’s theme, “From Gas Abundance to Gas Access: Reassessing Nigeria’s Gas Distribution Imperatives,” will drive critical conversations on how Nigeria can transition from a resource-rich nation to one that delivers reliable, affordable, and widespread energy access to support industrialization and national economic growth. Discussions will interrogate infrastructure gaps, regulatory alignment, distribution challenges, pricing frameworks, and investment models required to unlock domestic utilisation at scale. The theme also underscores the urgency of positioning gas as a transition fuel, to power manufacturing, strengthen energy security, and support a more sustainable energy mix for Nigeria’s future.

The forum will feature high-level participation from regulators and industry leaders, including an expected keynote address, alongside contributions from distinguished industry thought leaders. Goodwill messages will also be delivered by senior figures across the sector, reflecting strong industry-wide support.

A key feature of this year’s programme will be two high-level panel sessions designed to translate policy into practical outcomes. Panel Session 1 – From Policy to Performance: Unlocking Demand, Industrialisation & Energy Security will examine how regulatory intent can be effectively translated into measurable growth in domestic gas utilisation. Panel Session 2 – Building a Bankable Gas Distribution Ecosystem: Infrastructure, Capital & Market Design will focus on unlocking financing, strengthening infrastructure, and creating a commercially viable gas distribution market. These two sessions will be led by thought leaders, subject-matter experts, and industry stakeholders with the expertise to deliver actionable insights.

The 2026 edition is already securing sponsorship support from key member organisations, including Tetracore, Axxela, Shell Nigeria Gas, NNPC Gas Marketing Limited, Powergas, Bluebulb Financials Ltd, and Highland LNG, underscoring a strong industry commitment to advancing Nigeria’s gas distribution agenda.

A major highlight of the forum will be the official launch of Downstream Gas Magazine, a strategic knowledge platform designed to deepen industry insights, strengthen policy discourse, and reinforce ALDG position as a thought leader within the sector.

Speaking ahead of the forum, Mr. Kehinde Alabi, Chairman of ALDG and Managing Director of Axxela Gas Distribution, stated: “As the narrative of the Nigerian gas industry evolves into a policy pivot and the fuel of choice for transforming Nigeria’s industrialisation aspirations, this forum provides a focused platform towards unlocking incremental access, strengthening distribution infrastructure, and aligning stakeholders around practical, scalable solutions.”

Also commenting, Mr. John Kadiri, Executive Secretary of ALDG and Managing Director/CEO Alpha Maxvalue Energy and Renewables Ltd, added:

“The ALDG Business Forum remains a critical platform for operational collaboration and policy engagement. With the launch of the Downstream Gas Magazine, we would be institutionalising knowledge-sharing and driving more informed conversations that will shape the future of gas distribution in Nigeria.”

The ALDG Business Forum 2026 reinforces the association’s commitment to advancing Nigeria’s gas-to-power ambitions, industrial growth, and energy transition through strategic dialogue and actionable outcomes.

The Association of Local Distributors of Gas (ALDG) is the umbrella body representing gas distribution companies in Nigeria, committed to expanding gas access, promoting industry best practices, and supporting national energy security.