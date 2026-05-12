2027 election: Wike loyalists dominate Rivers Assembly, APC clears 33 aspirants

.APGA announces screening date for national, state Assembly aspirants

The Rivers State House of Assembly Screening Committee of the All Progressives Congress has released its final report following a two-day screening exercise held on Saturday and Sunday at the party’s secretariat in Port Harcourt.

This was contained in a report btained on Monday.

In total, 33 aspirants were cleared, leaving 65 others not cleared.

The four-man committee cleared all 29 serving members of the State House of Assembly loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, led by the Deputy Speaker, Dumle Maol, to contest the APC primaries for the Assembly poll in 2027.

The House Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, was said to have picked the nomination form for the House of Representatives.

A total of 98 aspirants were screened by the State House of Assembly Screening Committee for the APC.

The committee reportedly disqualified all 32 aspirants adopted by governor Siminalayi Fubara including former factional speaker, Victor Oko-Jumbo and the two other lawmakers loyal to the state chief executive.

The report was signed by Rt. Hon. Muraina Ajibola (Chairman), Hon. Ishaku Tanko Yamawo, Secretary, Abdullah Hajia Aisha Abdullahi Adamu, member and Hon. Danjuma Samuel, member.

According to the report, the committee said it adopted a transparent, orderly, and participatory procedure designed to ensure fairness to all aspirants, saying it screened all 98 aspirants who turned up.

It partly read, “The Screening Committee constituted by the National Working Committee of the Party respectfully submits its report on the screening exercise conducted for aspirants seeking nomination under the platform of the Party for election into the Rivers State House of Assembly for the 2027 General Elections.

“The Committee discharged its mandate with diligence, fairness, transparency, and fidelity to the democratic ideals and progressive principles of the Party.”

The committee further said the exercise was largely peaceful and orderly; adding that aspirants conducted themselves with maturity and decorum throughout the exercise, except “Mr. Victor Oko-Jumbo, who insisted on entering the screening venue with a retinue of security aides, thereby resulting in a disagreement with officers of the Nigeria Police Force on duty.

“The security agents successfully put the situation under control and the screening continued smoothly.”

The committee also said one of the aspirants attempted to bribe its members and was handed over to the police.

“In the course of the Committee’s sitting, Mr. Tonye Garrick Tom-George, an aspirant for the Asari Toru 1 seat, approached the Committee and handed over an envelope containing money together with his passport photograph in an apparent attempt to improperly influence the screening process. The incident was reported to the police,” it added.

While noting that the committee received petitions against some aspirants from some concerned persons, it said aspirants presented complete and satisfactory documentation even as discrepancies observed in some submissions were duly noted.

The three pro-Fubara lawmakers, Oko-Jumbo, Sokari Goodboy and Timothy Orubibanugha were disqualified as well as a notable ally of the governor, Chijiole Ihunwo, among other loyalists.

The report however stated, “The Committee respectfully recommends the following aspirants who successfully satisfied the requirements of the screening exercise and are hereby CLEARED to participate in the Party primaries for the Rivers State House of Assembly elections, Maol Dumle (serving deputy speaker), Major Jack (serving House leader), Enemi Alabo George (serving House spokesman),” among 30 others.

The committee listed 10 reasons for the ‘non-clearance’ of the other aspirants as follows ‘nominations by persons who are not financially up to date members of the Party, contrary to Article 9.3 of the Party Constitution, inducement and attempted bribery of committee members, submission of unsworn affidavits, failure to present voters cards, failure to present party membership slips or cards, conflicting dates of birth’.

Others are, “Failure to confirm payment of membership dues by nominators, irregular party membership numbers of nominators, inconsistencies in names appearing on submitted documents, insufficient nominators with required numbers which fall short of three nominators per ward and invalid affidavits that failed to disclose material particulars relating to NECO certificates.

“The Committee is satisfied that it diligently and faithfully discharged the responsibility entrusted to it. The screening exercise was conducted in substantial compliance with the Constitution and Guidelines of the Party and reflected the democratic spirit for which the Party stands,” the report stated.

.APGA announces screening date for national, state Assembly aspirants

The All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA has announced the screening schedule for aspirants seeking to contest Senate, House of Representatives and state Assembly seats ahead of the party’s primary elections.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Awka, by the APGA’s National Publicity Secretary, Ejimofor Opara, the party said the screening for Senate and House of Representatives will hold on Monday, May 11, 2026, at the APGA’s national headquarters in Abuja.

The screening for Anambra State House of Assembly will hold at the APGA’s regional office in Awka, Anambra State, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

According to the statement, the screening will commence at 10am on both days.

The APGA advised all aspirants to adhere strictly to the dates, time, and requirements stated above, adding that the schedule for screening of aspirants from states outside Anambra shall be communicated in due course through official party channels.

The statement read in part, “This is to notify all APGA aspirants from Anambra State seeking nomination for national and state Assembly positions in the 2026 primary elections that the screening exercise shall hold as follows:

“National Assembly aspirants positions: Senate and House of Representatives will hold on Monday, May 11, 2026 at 10am prompt at the APGA National Headquarters, FCT, Abuja.

“While the screening for the Anambra State House of Assembly aspirants will be held at the APGA’s regional office in Awka, on Tuesday, May 12, at 10am.

“Only members of the screening committee and duly cleared aspirants shall be granted access to the screening venues. All other persons, including supporters, aides, and associates, are strictly advised to stay away from the venues to ensure orderliness.

“Aspirants must appear in person with the original certificate of their highest academic qualification for sighting by the Screening Committee. Photocopies will not be accepted in lieu of originals.”

Opara said the APGA screening is free of charge, no aspirant is required to pay, or should pay, any amount of money to any person or committee, under any guise whatsoever.

“Any demand for payment should be reported immediately to the National Secretariat.

“The schedule for screening of aspirants from states outside Anambra shall be communicated in due course through official party channels.

“All aspirants are advised to adhere strictly to the dates, time, and requirements stated above,” the statement added.

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