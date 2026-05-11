Troops neutralize terrorists, recover 175 livestock

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

Troops of Sector 2 Joint Task Force, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, have intensified offensive against terrorists and criminal syndicates in Katsina State, recording significant victories across Matazu, Musawa, Kankia, Dutsin-Ma, and Malumfashi Local Government Areas (LGAs).

In a statement signed by the Media Information Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Danja stated that acting on credible intelligence regarding terrorists fleeing from recent military operations in Dikawa, troops of the 171 Battalion deployed at Forward Operating Base (FOB) FUDMA laid a successful ambush along the Matazu–Dutsin-Ma axis.

During the ensuing firefight, troops neutralized three terrorists and recovered 2 AK-47 rifles with loaded magazines, one motorcycle, 3 cutlasses and assorted charms.

In a concurrent clearance operation aimed at dismantling terrorist hideouts in Matazu, Musawa, and Kankia Local Government Areas, troops supported by the Katsina State Community Watch Corps successfully cleared terrorist enclaves at Torcachi, Giginya, and Tashar Ganji villages.

Overwhelmed by the sustained military pressure, the terrorists abandoned their camps and fled.

Troops subsequently recovered 175 rustled livestock, which are currently secured in military custody and will be handed over to the appropriate local authorities in Matazu LGA.

Furthermore, troops of FOB Malumfashi, operating alongside operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), executed a targeted raid at Kauyan Dawo in Malumfashi LGA.

The joint operation led to the arrest of six suspected drug peddlers identified as Sani Rabiu (25), Umar Nasiru (22), Abulkubus Aminu (35), Abdullahi Halilu (27), Abubakar Rabiu (22), and Abubakar Dahiru (33).

Recovered illicit substances included 82.5 grams of suspected Cannabis Sativa, 15.7 grams of Exol-5, and 1.8 grams of D5. The suspects and the seized narcotics have been transferred to the NDLEA Malumfashi Area Command for further investigation and prosecution.

“The Theatre Command remains resolute in its commitment to aggressive operations against all threats to peace and security within the Joint Operations Area. We urge the public to continue supporting security agencies by providing timely and credible information,” the statement noted.

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