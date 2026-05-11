Tinubu, Abiodun, Sanwo-Olu hail Fasoranti at 100, laud his service to Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated elder statesman and Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, as he marks his 100th birthday on May 11, describing him as a towering figure of integrity, discipline and national service.

Tinubu, in a personally signed statement issued on Saturday, said his “joy knows no bounds” as Fasoranti attains the centenary milestone, adding that the Yoruba leader deserves “all the encomiums that will come his way” for his contributions to Nigeria.

“My joy knows no bounds as we witness Pa Reuben Fasoranti… attain the milestone age of 100 on May 11,” the President said.

He described Fasoranti as “a metaphor for integrity, honesty, dedicated service to the nation and true leadership,” praising what he called the elder statesman’s “uncommon life of service” and commitment to principles.

Tinubu highlighted Fasoranti’s educational background, noting his studies at the University College, Ibadan (now University of Ibadan), the University of Hull in the United Kingdom, and Maguire University in Sydney, Australia.

He also recalled his contributions to education through teaching and school establishment, including Omolere Nursery and Primary School, Akure High School, and St. Frances’ Academy, which he founded in honour of his late wife.

On politics, Tinubu said Fasoranti “distinguished himself in all respects” as a disciple of late Chief Obafemi Awolowo and one of the last surviving Awoists, adding that he served in the Action Group and later the Unity Party of Nigeria.

The President noted that Fasoranti served as Commissioner for Finance in old Ondo State between 1979 and 1983, where “his integrity and financial prudence helped manage the state’s finances.”

He also praised Fasoranti’s role in pro-democracy struggles, saying he became “one of the rallying voices against military dictatorship, demanding the return of democracy to the land” during the military era.

Tinubu further described him as a key figure in Afenifere, saying he emerged as “the authentic leader” of the socio-political group after internal divisions following the death of Pa Abraham Adesanya.

The President also referenced past attacks on Fasoranti, noting that he survived an assassination attempt during the Abacha military regime and “emerged stronger and more resilient.”

Tinubu acknowledged personal losses suffered by the elder statesman, including the death of his wife in 1991 and the killing of his daughter, Funke Olakunrin, in 2019, saying, despite these, “Pa Fasoranti weathered the storms and is soldiering on.”

He also recalled Fasoranti’s support during his presidential campaign, saying the elder statesman prayed for his victory and “God answered his prayer” through his eventual emergence as President.

Tinubu thanked him for his continued support for the Renewed Hope administration and prayed for his long life, while also expressing gratitude for his service to the nation.

On his part, the Ogun State Government has joined dignitaries and admirers across Nigeria in celebrating elder statesman and Afenifere leader on the occasion of his 100th birthday.

In a tribute personally signed by Governor Dapo Abiodun, the centenarian was described as a symbol of patriotism, democratic ideals and principled leadership whose contributions to Nigeria’s political evolution remain indelible.

The governor noted that Pa Fasoranti, born in Akure a century ago, had distinguished himself as a teacher, school administrator, politician and advocate of good governance.

Abiodun recalled that the elder statesman served as Commissioner for Finance in old Ondo State during the administration of late former governor, Michael Adekunle Ajasin, between 1979 and 1983, while also contributing immensely to educational development through the establishment of schools, including Omolere Nursery School and Akure High School extensions.

According to the governor, Pa Fasoranti remained one of Nigeria’s foremost voices for democracy, federalism and restructuring, having played active roles in the nation’s pro-democracy struggles alongside nationalist leaders such as Obafemi Awolowo.

He said the Afenifere leader endured persecution and hardship during the military era but remained steadfast in his conviction that democratic governance represented the best path for Nigeria’s growth and unity.

Governor Abiodun described the nonagenarian as “a national treasure” whose counsel and moral authority continue to inspire leaders across generations.

“The Government and People of Ogun State celebrate Pa Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti at 100 and pray that Almighty God grants him many more fruitful years in good health and peace,” the statement read.

Pa Fasoranti clocks 100 on Sunday, with prominent political leaders, traditional rulers and associates expected to attend celebrations in his honour.

Also, the Chairman of the South-West Governors Forum and Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated Pa Fasoranti on his centenary birthday celebration.

He described Pa Fasoranti, who will clock 100 on Monday, May 11, as a committed leader and one of the tested and trusted surviving disciples of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, who is worthy of being celebrated for his contribution to the growth and development of Yorubaland and Nigeria as a whole.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a congratulatory message issued on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile, described Pa Fasoranti as a committed, respected and passionate leader whose work, particularly in education, leadership and public service, remains indelible.

He said Pa Fasoranti as a courageous and uncompromised elder statesman, has made positive impacts in the lives of many people as a Yoruba leader, adding that his commitment to public service and community development is commendable.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said the people of Yorubaland respect and appreciate Papa Reuben Fasoranti’s leadership as Afenifere leader for many years, adding that they are happy to celebrate and associate proudly with him on his 100th birthday.

He said: “On behalf of my family, the government and the people of Lagos State, as well as my brother governors in the South-West, I congratulate Afenifere Leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, on his centenary birthday celebration.

“Papa Fasoranti has made a lot of positive impact in Yorubaland and has done great exploits as the Leader of Afenifere by steering the ship of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation in the right direction.

“He has devoted and committed himself to the Nigeria Project since his active years. We cherish his commitment to fighting for truth, equity, justice, true federalism, and good governance, which he has championed and fought for many decades.

“The people of the South-West of Nigeria are proud to celebrate Baba Reuben Fasoranti’s centenary birthday because it is not everybody that is blessed to attain that old age in great health and sound mind, but it has pleased God to preserve Baba to celebrate 100.

“As Pa Reuben Fasoranti celebrates his centenary birthday, I pray that the Almighty God will continue to bless him with good health, wisdom, knowledge, and understanding in his old age.”

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