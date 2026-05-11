The Rise and Transition to Glory of NPA’s Paul (Texas) Erakhifu

By Ikechukwu Onyemekara

GM Corporate Affairs, NPA

From humble beginnings at the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) when he was employed on October 17th 1994 (Same month of his birth) as a junior staff on Grade Level 3, Paul Ikherovba Erakhifu popularly known as “Texas” by dint of diligence, determination, discipline and desire rose to the defining role of senior staff Grade Level 13 in a career marked by sterling contributions and indelible impact till his return to his maker on Friday 1st May, 2026.

Although we cannot determine our appointed date of birth and death, we definitely can determine how we want to be remembered, Texas, by his uncommon commitment to his craft (Photography) and his contagious sense of humor, which he generously doled out to all who came in contact with him, definitely and intentionally set out to be remembered for good.

Looking back, it is plausible that with his popular refrain “you have made my day” and “powerful,” which were his default response to most of those who encountered him on and off duty, late Texas was informing us that he would make his days on earth powerful, which he did with grace and honor as can be gleaned from his professional and career trajectory.

Texas pursued opportunities for career growth and personal development and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Literature in 2005, a Master of Arts in International Relations in 2012, and a Master of Science (MSc.) in Mass Communication.

Poised to excel and meet the demands of his chosen craft, Texas trained at the London Film Academy, the London Academy of Media, Film & Television, and the Texas School of Photography in the United States, in fulfillment of his lifelong admiration for the American city of Texas, for which he adopted the sobriquet “TEXAS.”

The life and times of Texas validated the Biblical truism that “a man diligent in his business shall stand before kings and not mean men”. Indeed, Texas was diligent in his business and stood before kings both in Nigeria and internationally as he was widely travelled for high-level official engagements in the company of various chief executives of the Authority to Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, the United Kingdom, the USA, Japan, Ghana, Togo, Congo, Guinea, South Africa, amongst others.

Although Texas will be sorely missed and has left a vacuum so wide and difficult to fill, we will take solace in the immortal words of James Wrubel that “no one truly dies who is remembered”. We continue to remember and celebrate his good deeds, exceptional sense of humor, and his contribution to the advancement of knowledge, evidenced by his authorship of two books with which he lit paths and lightened burdens.