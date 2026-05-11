Six APC Kano aspirants withdraw, back Shekarau’s senatorial bid

Six aspirants of the All Progressives Congress have withdrawn from the race for the Kano Central senatorial seat ahead of the 2027 general elections and endorsed former Kano State Governor, Ibrahim Shekarau.

The decision was reached during a high-level meeting convened by Governor Abba Yusuf in Abuja on Sunday.

The meeting reportedly lasted several hours before the agreement was reached.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, the aspirants — Usman Bala, Sha’aban Sharada, Muhammad Zango, Danyaro Yakasai, Abbas Sani Abbas and Shehu Isa Driver — said they stepped down in the interest of unity and peace in Kano State.

According to them, the endorsement of Shekarau was part of a collective effort to strengthen political harmony and promote stability in the state ahead of the 2027 elections.

Confirming the arrangement in a Facebook post, Yusuf’s special assistant on social media, Salisu Kosawa, wrote, “His Excellency, the Governor of Kano State H.E Abba Kabir Yusuf has led a meeting with the candidates running for senatorial seat of Kano central under APC flag, where they reached one position with the contestant Mal. Ibrahim Shekarau back.”

Shekarau recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the APC in April.

The former Kano State governor announced his move at his residence in Kano, alongside PDP chieftain, Senator Bello Gwarzo, during a gathering attended by supporters and loyalists.

Addressing the crowd, the former governor said the decision was reached after careful consideration of available political options.

He sought the opinion of those present, asking if they supported the move, and was met with unanimous approval, signalling collective endorsement of the defection.

Shekarau served as governor of Kano State from 2003 to 2011. He also served as Minister of Education from 2014 to 2015.