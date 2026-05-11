SEDC fixes date for SEVCP grand finale

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The South East Development Commission (SEDC) has fixed May 25 as grand finale for the inaugural South East Venture Capital Program (SEVCP) Pitch Competition.

The Executive Director, Finance and Chairman, South East Venture Capital Program, Mr, Stanley Ohajuruka said in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Ohajuruka said that it would culminate in two landmark events: Finals Day on Monday, 25 May and

The Investment Ceremony on Tuesday, 26 May.

According to him, both to be held at the International Conference Center, Enugu.

He therefore on behalf of SEDC invites founders, technology investment companies, development finance institutions, institutional investors, diaspora capital holders, policymakers, ecosystem partners, and members of the public to witness it.

Ohajuruka explained that the event is a representation of one of the most significant public commitment to startup investment in South East Nigeria.

NAN reports that the South East Venture Capital Program (SEVCP) is a flagship initiative of the Commission, aligned with the vision of His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu, as articulated in the Renewed Hope Agenda.

It prioritises innovative financing mechanisms to support local funding opportunities for startups while strengthening investor confidence in Nigeria’s economy.

Ohajuruka affirmed that it is a reflection of a deliberate effort to move beyond fragmented interventions

towards a more structured and credible venture capital ecosystem for the South East.

He explained that it is a combination of capital deployment with venture development and institutional partnerships.

“Since the Call for Applications on 13 March 2026, the Program has attracted over 1,200 applications from technology-enabled ventures serving the South East market.

“These applications were evaluated through a rigorous, multi-stage merit-based process across both

the Accelerator and Incubation tracks. Fifty ventures have emerged as finalists,” he said.

The SEDC Executive Director of Finance said that the finalists would undertake an intensive week-long bootcamp on pitch-readiness and investment readiness, ahead of the Finals Day and the Investment Ceremony.

He said that the ceremony would convene financing partners, senior public officials, and key stakeholders from Nigeria’s investment and innovation ecosystem.

Ohajuruka said the ceremony would provide platform for direct engagement with emerging ventures, capital providers, and policy leadership, and signal a broader shift towards coordinated, long-term investment in the region’s productive capacity.

He reaffirmed the South East Development Commission’s commitment to advancing inclusive growth,

strengthening institutional credibility, and unlocking private investment excellence.

The South East Development Commission (SEDC) is a federal statutory body established to drive economic development, reconstruction, and regional transformation across Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo States. Its mandate includes infrastructure development, investment mobilisation, institutional strengthening, and strategic programme delivery.

The South East Venture Capital Program (SEVCP ) is a flagship initiative aligned with national priorities and

the Commission’s long-term vision for regional prosperity. (NAN)

For a better society

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