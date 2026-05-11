Osun 2026: I’ll emerge victorious -Oyebamiji

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Osun governorship election, Bola Oyebamiji, has expressed optimism that the residents of the state will elect him on August 15, 2026.

Oyebamiji made the remark during a meeting with the leaders and members of the Association of Mobile Telecommunication Engineers of Nigeria (AMTEN), Osun State chapter, on Sunday in Osogbo.

He was represented at the event by the Chairman of the Civic Engagement of the APC Campaign Council, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye.

He said, “History will be made on August 15 as I will be elected governor of the state. I am confident and hopeful in God and in you that it will be my day.

“History will also be made as Osun returns to the progressive path, and I count on you to make that happen,” he said.

Oyebamiji stated that he was prepared to deliver the dividends of democracy, describing governance as serious business.

He added that his administration would prioritize policies aimed at improving the welfare of the people.

He expressed his readiness to undertake a comprehensive approach focused on economic security, healthcare, education, and social protection by expanding social safety nets to combat poverty and improve social security.

According to him, his administration will create opportunities for economic growth to boost small-scale enterprises, while also supporting the expansion of large-scale businesses with a strong focus on funding, capacity building, and infrastructure development.

He assured members of the association that when elected, his administration would support them, noting that mobile telecommunications plays a critical role in business development.

Oyebamiji also said his policy agenda, code-named “PROSPER”, would be fully implemented to improve the living standards of residents.

He, however, urged them to disregard what he described as a campaign of calumny against him, emphasising that his upbringing and commitment to service are rooted in the upliftment of humanity.

Oyebamiji commended the association for its continued support for the APC, assuring members that their votes would be rewarded with good governance.

“Vote for me and let us make history together. Your support will be rewarded through good governance.

“I will not disappoint you. Rather, I will deliver outcomes that future generations will be proud of,” he said.

Earlier, the association’s President, Dr Abdulrasaki Ejalonibu, assured Oyebamiji of his members’ support and votes in the election.

Ejalonibu said members were encouraged by the recognition accorded them, adding that the previous APC administration led by Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola, Hon.Minister of Marine and Blue Economy in the state had been so supportive in all their activities.

He, however, urged the candidate to fulfil his promises if elected.

“We assure you of our votes. Trust us, we will not betray you—do not betray us as well,” he said.

For a better society

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