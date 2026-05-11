Nigeria congratulates Hungary following inauguration of Prime Minister, Peter Magyar

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has congratulated Mr Péter Magyar on his inauguration as Prime Minister of Hungary.

Magyar was swore-in at the Hungarian Parliament in Budapest on 9 May 2026.

The .minister said, “The Federal Government of Nigeria also congratulates the Tisza Party on its victory in the parliamentary elections of 12 April 2026. It conveys its best wishes to the newly constituted government as it commences its mandate in service to the Hungarian people.”

Nigeria according to a release issued by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mr.Kimiebi Ebienfa noted that “this political transition represents a significant moment in Hungary’s democratic evolution and reflects the enduring importance of democratic participation, constitutional governance, and peaceful political transition in strengthening national institutions and public trust.

“Nigeria and Hungary maintain cordial diplomatic relations, founded on mutual respect, constructive engagement, and a shared commitment to international cooperation. Over the years, both countries have continued to strengthen bilateral ties in areas including education, agriculture, trade and investment, science and technology, energy cooperation, and capacity development.

“Nigeria particularly values Hungary’s scholarship and educational exchange programmes, which have contributed significantly to strengthening people-to-people relations between the two nations.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria welcomes Prime Minister Magyar’s commitment to strengthening Hungary’s engagement within Europe and advancing democratic governance, regional stability, and economic development.

“Nigeria remains confident that relations between the two countries will continue to be deepened through sustained diplomatic dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation. Nigeria also reaffirms its readiness to work closely with the new Hungarian administration to promote bilateral cooperation and advance shared interests within multilateral institutions, including the United Nations and other global platforms.

“The Government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria wish Prime Minister Péter Magyar and the Government of Hungary success in their new responsibilities and express hope for continued peace, stability, and prosperity for the people of Hungary.”

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