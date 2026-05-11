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Education

Kogi varsity expels four students over lesbianism, other offences

by Peter Anayo0103
The management of Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara, Kogi State, has intensified disciplinary measures against student misconduct, expelling four undergraduates and rusticating one student over offences ranging from alleged lesbianism, physical assault, and cyber-related misconduct.
The sanctions followed investigations conducted by the university’s Students’ Disciplinary Committee, whose recommendations were approved at the institution’s 30th Regular Senate Meeting held on April 29, 2026.
According to separate letters signed by the Deputy Registrar, Academic Affairs, Eli Gbadafu, “two female students — Ezekiel Precious Omeneke, a 200-level Economics student, and Aku Joy Chinyere, a 200-level Accounting student — were expelled over alleged involvement in lesbianism.”
“Also expelled was Musa Abdulhakeem Onimisi, a 200-level Petroleum and Gas Engineering student, for alleged physical assault and stabbing of another student,” the letter signed on Friday and made available on Sunday added.
“Similarly, Dominion Kolade A., a 200-level Physiotherapy student, was expelled for allegedly cloning and circulating photographs of two female students without their consent,” it further stated.
In a related disciplinary action, Agbakaru Kosikochukwu, a 200-level Radiography student, was rusticated for one academic session over fighting and physical assault.
The university management described the actions as part of efforts to maintain discipline, uphold moral standards, and ensure a safe learning environment within the institution.
Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Abdulrahman Asipita Salawu, commended members of the disciplinary committee for what he described as a thorough and fair investigation process.
He reiterated the institution’s commitment to producing graduates distinguished not only by academic excellence but also by good character and discipline.
The management further warned students against engaging in acts capable of jeopardising their academic future and reputation, stressing that the university would continue to enforce its rules and regulations without compromise.

 

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