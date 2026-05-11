May 11, 2026
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INEC Voter registration commences today

by Peter Anayo083

CHINWE ODITA, Assistant Political Editor

 

INEC Voter registration started again today, May 11, 2026. It’s the third phase of the voter registration and is scheduled to end on July, 10, 2026.

Sources close to Champion from the election umpire, disclosed the information today.

Citizens are encouraged to register now, especially for those registering for the first time, and plan to do their biometrics.

Those who need transfer, replacement or information updates are required to do so online @ (www.cvr.inecnigeria.org/apply)

Citizens are enjoined to register to vote now to avoid regrets later.

 

For a better society

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