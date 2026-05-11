Hope as Enugu Govt begins special verification for workers, pensioners

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The Enugu State Government has announced the commencement of a special verification exercise for newly employed civil servants, pensioners, retirees, and next-of-kin who were unable to participate in previous verification exercises.

The exercise, according to a public service announcement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, is aimed at strengthening transparency, improving records management, and ensuring the prompt processing of legitimate entitlements.

The verification exercise is scheduled to begin on Monday, May 18, 2026, at the Local Government Staff Pension Board, Enugu, and will commence daily from 8:00am.

Under the schedule released by the government, pension and gratuity verification for pensioners, retirees, and next-of-kin will hold from May 18 to May 22, while verification for newly employed civil servants will take place from May 25 to May 29.

The government stated that the exercise would cover four categories, including verification of newly employed staff in the Enugu State Civil Service, pensioners who missed earlier verification exercises, retirees awaiting gratuity verification or payment, and next-of-kin of deceased retirees eligible for gratuity and related entitlements.

It advised all eligible participants to appear in person with originals and photocopies of relevant documents for the exercise.

For pensioners, retirees, and next-of-kin, required documents include notice of retirement, online verification form printout, pension identification card, pension authority documents, Bank Verification Number (BVN), National Identification Number (NIN), recent passport photographs, bank statements, and other supporting documents. Next-of-kin are also expected to provide death certificates and letters of administration or sworn affidavits.

Newly employed civil servants are expected to present documents including appointment and confirmation letters, promotion notifications where applicable, birth certificates or age declarations, academic and professional qualifications, BVN, NIN, and passport photographs.

The state government stressed that only individuals who were unable to participate in previous exercises should attend, warning that any attempt at double verification could be treated as fraudulent and may attract sanctions, including forfeiture of entitlements.

It further directed beneficiaries who had received partial payments to provide evidence of such payments and declare all amounts previously received.

The government also urged participants to ensure that their bank account details are accurate and active, while advising them to arrive early and strictly comply with directives from verification officers to guarantee a smooth and orderly process.

Reaffirming its commitment to accountability and efficiency in public service administration, the government said the exercise was part of ongoing efforts to ensure that all genuine beneficiaries receive their entitlements in a timely and transparent manner.

For a better society

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