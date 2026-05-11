EFCC, ICPC slow in prosecuting politically exposed persons facing corruption allegations

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) restates its principled position on the urgent need for decisive action against politically exposed persons facing corruption allegations.

The group mentioned Ifeanyi Okowa, former governor of Delta state, Abubakar Malami, former Attorney General of the federation and minister of justice under Buhari, Mr.Salleh Mamman, just convicted for theft of N34 billion from ministry of Power, amongst a plethora of many accused persons including the immediate past Kogi state governor Mr. Yahaya Bello, facing charges of alleged theft of N80 billion from Kogi State treasury.

HURIWA stated that the EFCC could do much to stop these persons from vying for public offices by naming and shaming them through direct correspondence to the All Progressives Congress, ADC and all other political parties, reminding the parties about the charges of corruption levelled against these persons.

“EFCC is acting the playbook of APC by refusing to take preventive, proactive steps to sensitise Nigerians through the media about the individuals who are facing charges of corruption.

“Specifically, in line with its earlier public demand issued within the last seven days calling for transparency, accountability, and accelerated prosecution of such cases, the Rights group stayed that it is disappointing that the EFCC deliberately appears helpless but this same EFCC will be on the media spaces with photos of youngsters who are facing less criminal charges of advanced fees fraud compared to the massive thefts cases that the EFCC has presented against these politically exposed persons who are now buying up forms to contest for elective offices in the next election.

“While HURIWA acknowledges the legal limits of administrative agencies in electoral disqualification, it firmly maintains that this explanation does not address the deeper institutional failure at the heart of Nigeria’s anti-corruption enforcement system.

“The core issue is not eligibility for elections in isolation, but the persistent failure to ensure timely, diligent, and publicly accountable prosecution of corruption allegations involving politically exposed persons. Where investigations and prosecutions are unduly delayed, suspects are effectively granted unrestricted political mobility, enabling them to continue participating in governance processes while their cases remain unresolved.”

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