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Dr. (Mrs.) Blessing Olelewe, PHD @ 50 — A rare gem celebrates God’s faithfulness

by Peter Anayo0115

With hearts full of gratitude, I, Sunday Olelewe, and our children celebrate an exceptional woman of grace, strength, and compassion. A devoted wife, loving mother, and a blessing to many whose lives have been touched and transformed through her kindness. We celebrate Dr. (Mrs.) Blessing Olelewe.

From humble beginnings as a midwife in Nigeria to earning a Master’s and PhD in Nursing Practice in the United States, your journey is a true testament to resilience, dedication, and purpose. Through your nonprofit, Excellent Team Nursing School, you continue to uplift lives and empower communities.

Dr (Mrs) Blessing Olelewe, My Queen, I celebrate you today and always. I am proud of you and honored to walk this journey with you. I appreciate your virtues of humility, wisdom and motherly love. You are my rock, confidant and greatest blessing.

May God continue to bless, uphold, and increase you.
Happy 50th Birthday! 🎉

 

For a better society

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