Disunity in opposition parties as bad signal for 2027 general election

It is of grave concern to us that Nigeria is gradually but steadily sliding into a one-party state with Nigerians being denied credible options by the way of credible alternative parties, views and ideologies to choose from ahead of the 2027 general election, in which the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, is surreptitiously scaring away possible major contenders while trying to impose itself on the electorate at all cost.

The eventual decimation and trashing of the egos and ethos of such emerging opposition parties as the African Democratic Congress, ADC, thus leading to the exit of the likes of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso to foster parties like the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, for shelter, stands as a testament of how not to use power of incumbency and apparatus of government institutions in fighting war of attrition.

It is worthy of note that Nigeria’s democracy has long been defined not just by the conduct of elections, but by the vibrancy of its multiparty system. Yet, as the country inches toward the 2027 general election, the deepening crises within opposition parties—ranging from leadership tussles and defections to ideological barrenness—raise troubling questions about the future of democratic pluralism. The fear of a de facto one-party system is no longer a distant possibility; it is an emerging reality with far-reaching implications.

At the heart of democracy lies choice. The ability of citizens to evaluate competing visions, policies, and leadership alternatives is what gives elections their meaning. When opposition parties are weakened—either by internal disarray or institutional muzzling —the electorate is left with limited or even illusory options. In such a scenario, elections risk becoming mere rituals that legitimize pre-determined outcomes rather than genuine contests of ideas.

Nigeria’s opposition parties have, unfortunately, played a significant role in their own decline. Persistent factionalism, lack of internal democracy, and the absence of coherent policy alternatives have eroded public confidence. Instead of serving as credible checks on the ruling party, many opposition platforms have become arenas for personal ambition and elite bargaining. The resulting fragmentation has made it easier for the dominant party to consolidate power, often without robust scrutiny.

The emergence of a one-party dominant system—whether by design or default—poses serious dangers. First, it weakens accountability. A ruling party that faces little or no credible opposition is less likely to be responsive to public concerns. The fear of electoral defeat, which ordinarily compels governments to perform, diminishes significantly. In such an environment, governance can easily drift toward complacency, impunity, and even authoritarian tendencies.

Second, the absence of strong opposition undermines legislative effectiveness. In a healthy democracy, opposition lawmakers play a crucial role in debating bills, exposing flaws in government policies, and ensuring that executive actions are subject to rigorous oversight. When one party dominates both the executive and legislative arms, the principle of checks and balances is severely compromised. Parliament risks becoming a rubber stamp, rather than forum for robust deliberation.

Third, a one-party system stifles political innovation. Opposition parties often serve as incubators for new ideas, alternative policies, and emerging leaders. Their decline means that the political space becomes stagnant, with little incentive for creative problem-solving. For a country like Nigeria, grappling with complex challenges such as insecurity, economic instability, and youth unemployment, the need for diverse perspectives cannot be overstated.

Moreover, the concentration of power in a single party can exacerbate political exclusion. Nigeria’s diversity—ethnic, religious, and regional—demands an inclusive political framework where different voices find representation. A dominant party system risks alienating segments of the population who feel unrepresented, thereby deepening divisions and potentially fueling unrest. Democracy, in its essence, is not just about majority rule, but also about minority inclusion.

It is also important to consider the long-term institutional implications. Democracies thrive on strong institutions, not strong parties. When one party becomes overwhelmingly dominant, state institutions can become politicized, serving partisan interests rather than national ones. The independence of the judiciary, electoral bodies, and anti-corruption agencies may be compromised, eroding public trust in the system.

However, the drift toward a one-party reality is not insurmountable. It can be reversed if opposition parties undertake genuine reforms. Internal democracy must be strengthened to ensure that leadership emerges through transparent and credible processes. Ideological clarity is equally crucial; parties must articulate clear policy alternatives that resonate with citizens’ needs. Beyond rhetoric, they must demonstrate capacity and readiness to govern.

Coalition-building may also offer a pathway forward. In many democracies across the globe, opposition parties have successfully united around common goals to challenge dominant incumbents. For Nigeria, such alliances would require a departure from ego-driven politics toward a more principled and strategic approach. The electorate, too, has a role to play by demanding accountability from all political actors, not just those in power.

Ultimately, the health of Nigeria’s democracy depends on the strength of its opposition. A one-party system—whether formal or informal—may offer short-term stability, but it comes at the cost of accountability, innovation, and inclusiveness. As 2027 approaches, the warning signs are clear. The question is whether political actors will heed them or allow the country’s democratic gains to gradually erode.

Nigeria’s democratic journey has been hard-won. Therefore, preserving it requires more than periodic elections; it demands a commitment to pluralism, competition, and the constant renewal of political ideas. Without a credible opposition, democracy loses its soul—and the nation risks sliding into a future where power is concentrated, dissent is muted and the promise of governance for the people remains unfulfilled.

For a better society

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