Ayirimi Emami pushes preferred aspirants for 2027 Delta polls, backs APC primaries

EBENEZER ADUROKIYA, Warri

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Ayirimi Emami, has said Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, assured him of neutrality in the selection of candidates for key legislative positions ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Emami disclosed this weekend during the celebration of Ologbotsere Day at his residence in Egbokodo, Warri, where he openly declared support for specific aspirants seeking elective offices in Delta South.

According to him, he informed the governor that former lawmaker, Hon. Michael Diden, remained his preferred choice for the Delta South Senatorial seat, while Hon. Mofe Edema was his preferred aspirant for Warri South Constituency I.

He also endorsed Dr. Andrew Igban for the Warri South-West Constituency seat in the Delta State House of Assembly.

He said Governor Oborevwori told him that all aspirants should test their popularity through party primaries.

Emami, who spoke largely in Itsekiri language, criticised Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas, alleging that the lawmaker had worked against Itsekiri interests.

He further declared support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Oborevwori, insisting that political differences within the APC would not stop him from supporting candidates he considered popular among the Itsekiri people.

The APC stalwart also rejected support for Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Emomotimi Guwor, alleging that the Speaker was not favourably disposed towards Itsekiri interests.

On the controversy surrounding the delineation of wards and polling units in Warri Federal Constituency by the Independent National Electoral Commission, Emami maintained that the Itsekiri people were not opposed to the exercise, but insisted that due legal procedures must be followed.

He alleged that the coordinates used in the controversial delineation were flawed, adding that INEC had acknowledged the discrepancies raised by the Itsekiri people.

Emami accused some Ijaw groups of threatening peace in the area over the delineation issue, warning that no ethnic group should attempt to deprive the Itsekiri people of participation in future elections.

He also faulted the use of the name “Okerenkoko” for the host community of the Nigerian Maritime University, insisting that the Supreme Court had affirmed the community’s name as Okerenghigho.

The APC chieftain further stated that the Itsekiri people would continue to defend their ancestral lands and challenge any attempt to alter recognised community boundaries.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Chief Michael Odeli condemned remarks allegedly made against President Tinubu by Chief Godspower Gbenekama, describing them as disrespectful.

Also speaking, Public Relations Officer of the Itsekiri National Youth Council, Hon. Tuoyo Ebigbeyi, said the group had resolved to support aspirants it considered competent and suitable for elective offices in the 2027 elections.

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