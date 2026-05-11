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80-year-old Igweship aspirant in Anambra community allegedly murdered

by Peter Anayo0313

 

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

 

Crisis is rocking Nkpor community, Idemili North Local Government area, Anambra state, following the untimely death of an 80-year-old man, Paul Onwualu, said to be among the aspirants to the Igweship throne in the community.

According to impeccable sources, the octogenarian died as a result of beatings inflicted on him.

According to sources, when policemen, said to have come from the FCID Abuja, in the company of some opponents, stormed the victim’s Umusiome Nkpor residence to arrest him.

“It was on the process of arresting him that he was beaten to coma and bundled into a waiting police vehicle and whisked away to Ogidi police station.

“Midway to the police station he kicked the bucket and was rushed to the Iyi-Enu Mission hospital Ogidi, where medical personnel on duty confirmed him dead,” said the sources.

Lamenting the sudden death of her husband, wife of the deceased, Anthonia Onwualu, disclosed that on the fateful day, last Thursday, the police, in company of some people who opposed her husband’s Igweship aspiration, stormed their Umusiome residence and beat her husband to coma prior to whisking him away to an unknown destination.

“I was later told that the policemen were on their way to Ogidi police station to detain him but died midway to the station. Those oppositions that came with the police to our residence scaled the perimeter fence of our compound because the gate is always under lock and key,” she cried.

Our correspondent gathered that the ongoing Igweship tussle is already pending before a High Court in Suit No. HID/72/2026 at Ogidi.

Contacted for confirmation through test messages, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, (SP), has not responded as of the time of filing this report.

 

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