2027: Mammoth crowd as Speaker Abbas declares bid for fifth-term

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen on Saturday launched his fifth-term bid at a grand declaration ceremony attended by a mammoth crowd of constituents.

Abbas, who joined the House in 2011, used the occasion to list the many democratic dividends his representation has attracted to the Zaria Federal Constituency of Kaduna State.

A mammoth crowd welcomed the Speaker at the Mallawa Eid Ground, Zaria. Earlier, at about 2:30.pm, over 15,000 supporters and loyalists of the Speaker embarked on a solidarity walk from the Emir’s Palace, Zaria through the Babban Dodo, Lemu, Kofar Doka, Tudun Wada axis before arriving at the Mallawa Eid Ground at about 4:30.pm.

“These are not theories. These are visible projects. These are measurable results, the Speaker stated, adding that the constituency projects have empowered the constituents and changed the lives of his people.

“Today, I formally declare my intention to seek another mandate to represent the good people of Zaria Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives. This declaration is not based on promises alone. It is based on work. It is based on results. It is based on a record that our people can see and verify.

“When you first entrusted me with this responsibility, I made a commitment that representation would not be distant from the people. I said leadership must produce visible outcomes. I said public office must improve lives. And together, we have worked to fulfill that promise,” he said.

Before becoming Speaker of the House, the Zaria representative stated that he remained “one of the most active lawmakers in the country,” as he sponsored 74 bills, out of which 21 were signed into law. “These were not efforts designed for publicity. They were aimed at solving problems and strengthening governance,” he said.

The Speaker, at the declaration ceremony held at the Mallawa Eid Ground along New Jos Road in Zaria, reeled out several impactful and developmental constituency projects attracted to Zaria, noting that legislation alone is not enough “if people do not feel the impact of representation in their daily lives.”

He stated that this is why his representation of Zaria at the House brought development closer to the people.

Speaker Abbas said, “We supported farmers with tractors, fertilisers, and agricultural equipment because we understand the importance of agriculture to our economy and to the survival of our families.

“We supported transport operators, party structures, community leaders, youth groups, and small business owners with tricycles and motorcycles to improve livelihoods, strengthen mobility, and create opportunities.

“We expanded these interventions on a larger scale by distributing 117 vehicles, 200 tricycles, and 1,000 motorcycles across communities, support groups, religious leaders, polling unit structures, and grassroots stakeholders.”

The Speaker added that “when our people needed direct economic support, we acted.”He recalled that 2,400 beneficiaries received direct financial support to strengthen their businesses and support their families, while 800 trained beneficiaries received N250,000 each, with 1,600 small business owners receiving N100,000 each.

“That is practical representation. That is the kind of leadership our people deserve,” Speaker Abbas stated.

On education, the Speaker said deliberate steps were taken “because we understand that the future of Zaria depends on the strength of our schools and institutions.”

Consequently, he facilitated the establishment of the Education City project in Zaria, a development valued at about N80 billion. “This is not an ordinary project. It is an investment in the future of our children and the future of Northern Nigeria,” he stated.

In addition, he supported about 30,000 students through a scholarship programme valued at N5 billion. He pointed out that this support for many families created “opportunities that would otherwise have remained beyond reach.”

Furthermore, Speaker Abbas cited cases of rehabilitated schools, support for the establishment of additional educational institutions, and expansion of educational access “because we believe education remains the strongest path to progress.”

The Speaker also spoke about healthcare, saying, “We worked to improve access for ordinary people across our constituency and beyond.” He noted that primary healthcare centres (PHCs) were facilitated across communities “so that families can receive medical attention closer to home.”

He said, “Just last week, we commissioned the newly completed 100-bed Specialist Hospital, facilitated through our constituency intervention efforts, with the support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This is in addition to broader investments we have continued to support in healthcare infrastructure to improve access, strengthen service delivery, and raise the quality of care available to our people.”

On infrastructure, Speaker Abbas said his representation of Zaria connected communities through roads, bridges, and rural access projects because development must reach every part of our constituency. Communities that were previously neglected are now linked to economic and social opportunities.

Speaker Abbas recalled that with his constituents’ support and the confidence of his colleagues across Nigeria, he was elected Speaker of the 10th House with 353 votes, making it “one of the strongest mandates in the history of the House.” He stressed that the responsibility demanded hard work, discipline, and leadership, “and we immediately went to work.”

Within less than two years, Speaker Abbas said the House introduced and considered more than 2,000 bills, with more than 180 bills passed and over 50 already signed into law. “That is not routine performance. That is a legislature working with purpose and direction,” he declared.

The speaker said, “On security, we strengthened the legal framework to support our security agencies. On education, we expanded access through the student loan system. On the economy, we processed major reform legislation aimed at stabilising the country and improving long-term growth. Through oversight, the House recovered billions of naira on behalf of the Nigerian people.

“We also opened the House to citizens. We engaged young people. We expanded participation for women. We strengthened public engagement because democracy must remain connected to the people.”

He added: “My dear people, when I stand before you today, I stand before you with a record. A record of service. A record of performance. A record of commitment. A record that speaks for itself. Zaria Federal Constituency cannot afford to slow down. This constituency deserves experienced leadership. It deserves strong representation. It deserves continuity. It deserves a voice that understands governance, understands development, and understands how to attract opportunities for our people.

“This is not the time for uncertainty. This is not the time for experiments. This is the time to consolidate the progress we have made together.”

For a better society

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