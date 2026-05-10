Yilwatda, Uzodimma dismiss opposition threats, insist APC remains dominant party

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda and the Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma have dismissed concerns over recent opposition realignments and strategic positioning of leadership structures, insisting that the ruling party does not feel threatened by the opposition political parties ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking with newsmen in separate interviews conducted at the venues of ongoing screening of aspirants in Abuja, Yilwatda reacted to the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC’s decision to zone its presidential ticket to the South.

He said that the NDC is not a threat to APC. “Not at all. Why should we be afraid of NDC?” he said, arguing that the real contest is now among opposition parties themselves.

“If you look at it now, the fight is not between APC and ADC or within our political party, but it is ADC versus NDC,” Yilwatda stated.

He said the latest development vindicates APC’s earlier position that claims of the ruling party fighting the opposition were misplaced.

The chairman said electoral performance, not media presence, determines political strength. “All the by-elections—ADC has won none. In other by-elections, NDC has won none. Performance is not on TV, it is not on radio; it is on the field during the election,” he said.

On reports of 17 legislators defecting to opposition parties, Yilwatda described the number as negligible.

“We have over 400 legislators. Compared to 17, it is just a meagre number,” he said, adding that APC still controls 31 governors and over 600 local government chairmen.

“APC is the most prepared, most outstanding political party that right now can face anybody on earth. I have not seen a party that can give us a headache,” he added.

Addressing questions on the absence of some governors at the screening, including the Rivers State Siminalayi Fubara, Yilwatda said three governors were yet to appear but will eventually show up.

“Why do you single out one person? The governor of Kwara has not come also. So, three governors have not come,” he said, citing state duties as the reasons.

He explained that governors are chief executives with pressing responsibilities. “Any governor who has issues to attend to, such as Kwara, Ebonyi and Rivers, we excuse him. Anytime you are free, you call the screening committee, we give you a room, you come at your will and convenience, and we will screen you,” Yilwatda said.

On his part, Governor Hope Uzodimma, who was also screened, described the exercise as smooth.

“It was a very good exercise. APC is a family, and we know ourselves. I have to submit myself for proper screening, and to the best of my knowledge, I think they are satisfied and I am eligible,” he said.

On whether the NDC’s zoning of its presidential ticket to the South threatens President Bola Tinubu’s chances, Uzodimma dismissed the idea.

He said, “You know the truth. In a country of 36 states, 31 are sufficiently and transparently members of the All Progressives Congress.”

The governor argued that the numbers speak for themselves. “Look at that proportion—31 states already for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, apart from some states that are half APC and half other parties. Nigerian have spoken,” Uzodimma stated.

Speaking on his own ambition, Uzodimma said he is seeking a Senate seat to represent his people. “We don’t ask for leadership from the grassroots. When I get to the Senate, whatever rules that we meet we will follow the rules,” he noted.

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