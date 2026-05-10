Olabintan family celebrates Adenike’s birthday with house-opening ceremony

The birthday lady Mrs Adenike Olabintan savouring the moment on her special day

The highest experience of love they say is received when one has the feeling of belonging to God. This goes without saying that inner peace and love generate energy that does real service to the world. It is indeed a widely acknowledged opinion that happiness involves taking part in the game of life, not standing on the edge of things and frowning. Participation is the prelude to winning.

There is no gain in saying that the family of Engineer Opeyemi Olabintan has been active participants in the game of life with their faith anchored in God and a deep belief that the grace of God will always be enough for them. For the family, grace is an unmerited favour from God. And God have indeed been merciful to the family to which they have continued to remain grateful.

May 9, 2026 came as one of those numerous days that the Olabintan family expresse gratitude to God for His blessings. The day came as the moment of double celebration when the family combined the birthday of Mrs Adenike Olabintan who is the wife of Engineer Opeyemi with the dedication of their ultra-modern house in Lagos. As expected, the house-opening ceremony and the birthday celebration brought together virtually all of the family’s cycle of friends and relations from far and near with a good measure of representation from their home state; Osun. The parish priest of St Patrick’s Catholic Church Owode, Ikorodu Rev Father John Ukwa; SDV and his Associate Rev Father Baylon Uwalake; SDV led a large crowd of the church members to the event with the Catholic Women Organisation (CWO) motivating themselves towards very active participation.

Two Engineer Opeyemi Olabintan set to help his wife Adenike to cut her birthday cake at the birthday celebration

Describing the Olabintan family as a model of Christian home, Rev Father Ukwa urged Christians to endevour to play active and exemplary roles in whatever they do and wherever they go saying that Christians must always lead by examples if they must be seen as the true light of the world. He said that the Olabintan family has always identified themselves with every church and community activities with their children standing out as very discipline with high level of cohesion among themselves. He said that it will take a peaceful home where the mother and children exhibit the fear of God for their husband and father to venture into greater successes and accomplishments.

(R-L) Rev Fr Baylon Uwalaka, Mrs Adenike Olabintan and her husband Eng Opeyemi Olabintan during the dedication of their new house

Mrs Adenike Olabintan who is the birthday celebrant stands out as an example of everything good in a wife and a mother with her infectious smiles, humble disposition and kind heartedness, attributes which permeate the entire family. Adenike spackled much more than these qualities at the birthday celebration as she glittered on the dance floor like a million sprinkle of diamond in her designer outfit. Her joy was obviously full as she occasionally steals look at their new house, her three beautiful children; Eniola, Anjiola and Emmanuel and the husband who was always hovering around her like the guardian angel.

With an active bandstand and guests who were motivated with enough drink and food, the Olabintan family did not hesitate in showing gratitude to those that honoured their invitation.

“My wife and l express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who attended and celebrated my wife’s birthday and our house-warming party with us. Your prayers, gifts and good wishes made the occasion truly special and memorable”, Eng Olabintan had submitted.