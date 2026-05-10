Mariya Mahmoud bags Minister of the year award, dedicates honour to FCT residents

FAVOUR ISHEMBER , Abuja

The Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, has expressed deep appreciation after being named Minister of State of the Year at the 6th Edition of the Accolade Yellow Ball Awards, held at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton Abuja.

While accepting the award as the Guest of Honour at the high-profile ceremony, Mahmoud said the recognition represents the dedication, teamwork, and shared vision of the entire Federal Capital Territory Administration under the leadership of FCT Minister, Barr Nyesom Wike

She stated that the honour would serve as added motivation for her to remain committed to the growth and modernization of the Federal Capital Territory in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to the minister, true leadership is rooted in selfless service, dedication, empathy, and the creation of opportunities that improve the lives of citizens.

Mahmoud dedicated the award to the people of the FCT, especially women, youths, and grassroots community leaders whose continued support and collaboration have strengthened the administration’s determination to provide people-oriented governance.

She noted that the trust and confidence placed in the administration continue to inspire every policy direction and developmental initiative being implemented across the territory.

The minister also praised the organisers of tthe Accolade Yellow Ball and Awards for

maintaining a platform that celebrates excellence, integrity, innovation, and exceptional public service. She stressed that acknowledging diligence and commitment is essential for promoting accountability and advancing national development.

Mahmoud further urged Nigerians to remain united and focused on nation-building, peaceful coexistence, and sustainable progress as the country prepares for the 2027 general elections.

She expressed confidence that with patriotism and collective responsibility,both Abuja and Nigeria would continue to develop into places that future generations would be proud to inherit.