Kidnapping: Imo Police Command collaborates with SUG to enhance security

VICTOR DURUAMAKU, Owerri

Following the recent kidnap of a female student of the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) Imo state, the state Police Command is collaborating with Student Union Governments in the campuses of higher Institutions in the state to enhance adequate security.

According to an official statement issued in Owerri on Saturday, by the spokesman of the Command, DSP Henry Okoye, Commissioner of Police, CP Audu Garba Bosso, received the leadership of the Student Union Government (SUG) of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), led by the President, Mr. Christopher Chukwuebuka Joseph, in a courtesy visit at the Command office.

The statement explained further that during the meeting, the SUG executives highlighted some of the security concerns affecting students and members of the university community, including the recent kidnapping of a student within the school environment.

In response, the Commissioner of Police expressed deep concern over the incident and assured the students that the Command is taking decisive steps to apprehend those responsible.

According to the statement, Bosso assured that no stone will be left unturned in ensuring that the perpetrators behind the abduction are arrested and brought to book.

He further assured that the Command has emplaced adequate security measures to safeguard lives and property within the FUTO community and its environs.

The Commissioner, noted that the Command, in collaboration with the school management and the Imo State Government, remains fully committed to providing a safe, peaceful, and conducive learning environment for the entire FUTO community.

He further disclosed that enhanced security strategies, including intensified visibility policing, intelligence-led operations, and strategic patrols, have been activated around the university community to deter criminal activities and swiftly respond to security threats.

While advising students to remain security conscious, the CP cautioned against moving alone in isolated areas, especially during odd hours, and encouraged prompt reporting of suspicious persons or activities to the Police.

The CP also appreciated the SUG leadership for partnering with the Police and reaffirmed the Command’s readiness to sustain continuous engagement with stakeholders to strengthen community policing and public safety.

Present during the meeting were members of the Command Management Team, the Area Commander Owerri, and the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Ihiagwa Division the University host community .

For a better society

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