Inaugural flight: Lagos 343 hajj pilgrims land in Saudi Arabia

About 343 Lagos State pilgrims to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj exercise have landed safely at the King AbdulAzeez International Airport, Madinah, Saudi Arabia.

The inaugural flight of the state had 169 males and 174 females on board Flynas Airline airbus XY8504.

The flight which took off from the Pilgrims and Cargo Terminal, Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, at 6:26pm on Friday, May 8, marks another significant milestone in the State’s commitment to ensuring a smooth and spiritually fulfilling pilgrimage experience for her pilgrims.

Commissioner for Home Affairs and Amir-ul- Hajj, Hon Olanrewaju Ibrahim Layode assured that the pilgrims and their families that the State would make their welfare a top priority whilst in the kingdom.

According to him, “The Governor, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has given approval for necessary arrangements to ensure that pilgrims receive adequate support both here in Nigeria and in Saudi Arabia. We encourage all pilgrims to remain law-abiding, prayerful, and be worthy Ambassadors of Lagos State and Nigeria throughout their stay in the Holy Land”.

In his remark, Commissioner for Operations, Inspectorate, and Licensing at the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) Anofiu Elegushi, commended the seamless organization of the airlifting process and praised the intending pilgrims for their patience and discipline.

He said, “Today’s successful airlift is a reflection of the tireless efforts put in place by the State Government and NAHCON. We are delighted that the pilgrims are departing in an atmosphere of peace, orderliness, and proper coordination. We pray for a successful Hajj exercise and safe return for everyone”.

In the same vein, Special Adviser to the Governor on Islamic Matters and Chairman Y2026 Hajj Ad-hoc Committee, Dr. Abdullahi Jebe, described the commencement of the airlifting exercise as encouraging and commendable.

He said that the successful departure of the first batch, demonstrated the State’s commitment to excellence. He extended appreciation to the Governor, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu; the Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat; NAHCON officials; stakeholders; Flynas Airline officials, Federal Airpot Authority of Nigeria (FAAN); security agencies, and the intending pilgrims for their cooperation, praying that the entire Hajj operation shall be hitch-free and successful.

Some of the pilgrims who spoke with journalists also expressed their delight and satisfaction with the level of preparation, coordination, and cooperation received from the State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, stressing that the smooth take-off of the first batch reflects the dedication of the State Government, towards providing quality welfare services, safety, and comfort for all the pilgrims throughout the Hajj operations.

Recall that Lagos State has 1,600 intending pilgrims who will be performing this year’s spiritual exercise. The airlifting exercise will continue on Sunday, May 10, 2026, with the departure of the second and third batches. The fourth batch is scheduled to depart on Tuesday, May 12, while the last and final batch will leave on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.