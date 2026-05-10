How saleswoman helped nab armed robbery syndicate in Delta

EBENEZER ADUROKIYA, Warri

The Delta State Police Command has dealt a heavy blow to a gang of armed robbers blamed for a spate of attacks on solar shops, electronics stores, and places of worship in Warri and environs.

The development followed the arrest of two prime suspects and two alleged receivers of stolen property.

The operation began after officers at Orerokpe Division investigated a violent robbery in Okuokoko Community, where four armed men in a gold-coloured Toyota Sienna (EFR-118 XB) stormed a solar shop, tied a female sales representative with rope at gunpoint, and carted away equipment valued at approximately N15 million naira.

Police said the victim later sighted two of her attackers in Osubi on 26 April 2026.

The Divisional Police Officer immediately dispatched a team, leading to the arrest of Ajeh Zephaniah, 28, and Anthony Okoro, 32—both Osubi residents.

During interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime and implicated fleeing gang members known simply as Elvis and Ochuko, as well as two accomplices: Arinze Ezisi of Okumagba Avenue, Warri, and Chinonso Valentine of Eboh Road, Warri, who were both taken into custody.

Executing search warrants, police recovered the Toyota Sienna used in the robberies, along with solar batteries, inverters, charge controllers, solar panels, televisions, electrical wires, cameras, and church musical equipment.

Investigators believe the same syndicate is responsible for multiple church robberies in Warri and Osubi, stealing musical and solar equipment worth an estimated N80 million naira.

Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Yemi Oyeniyi, commended the operatives and confirmed that efforts are ongoing to arrest the fugitives and recover their operational firearms.

He called on residents to continue providing credible and timely information to the police.

For a better society

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