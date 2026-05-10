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Health is the engine of national progress, says Obi

by Peter Anayo0133

 

JONAS EZUEKE, Abuja

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has continued to underscore the importance of health as a development catalyst for any progressive nation.

Obi, who visited the Anglican Church Hospital in Kubwa, Abuja, on Friday, said that when health and education are positioned as the engines of national progress, they create a feedback loop that accelerates economic growth, social stability, and human capital.

According to Obi, health is the foundational layer of human capital. Without physical and mental well-being, investments in education and infrastructure yield diminishing returns.

Obi said that a healthy child learns more effectively, leading to a more skilled future workforce. Obi donated N10m to support the development of the hospital.

Receiving the cheque on behalf of the hospital, the Anglican Bishop of Kubwa, Rt. Rev. Duke T. Akamisoko, commended Mr Obi for his spirit of charity which he is doing all over Nigeria.

The bishop said that the Church will follow him with prayers in his political pursuit since Nigeria will be well in his hands.

Obi also visited the hospital clinic and commiserated with some patients.

 

For a better society

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