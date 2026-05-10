Ex-AG inaugurates NBA cloakroom in Onitsha

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Former Attorney General and commissioner for Justice in Anambra state, Hon. E.D. Chukwuma, has commissioned the first-class Cloakroom built by the Onitsha branch of the Nigeria Bar Association, NBA.

Chukwuma, one of the senior lawyers in the commercial city of Onitsha, praised the chairman of the Bar at the branch, Chief Afam Obi, for having such vision.

While commissioning the project close to the Premier Bar Lounge and Gym, Chukwuma said the idea was conceived in 2024, adding that opportunities to build such a project had been there but ignored because of resources to prosecute it.

He described it as an unrivaled project in the history of Onitsha Bar, adding that they decided not to task people in building the projects that gulped millions of naira, but to shoulder the burden themselves.

Chukwuma said, “We decided to take lawyers out of the beer parlours in this area for life. So, any Lawyer who wants a private discussion with colleagues has a place now to add an anchor.

“We critizise the government, ourselves and others in public places without knowing those around, the reason, for these projects of the Premier Lounge, Gym and the Cloakroom.”

Also, Chief Afam Obi, chairman of the NBA Onitsha branch said, “I have never seen a man with such faith like Afam Obi.

“But I want to be direct now in calling out some names that changed the narrative, people like Ada Udobi, an amazing woman, Ezennia Dr Onyechi Ikpeazu,SAN, Justice Pete Obiora (JCA) who was once the Secretary of this branch also, among others,” he said.

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