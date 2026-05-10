26.6 C
Lagos
May 10, 2026
Trending now

Declaration bid for Speaker House of Rep 5th term to House of…

Guinness Nigeria makes historic AMVCA debut with multi-brand sponsorship

Olabintan family celebrates Adenike’s birthday with house-opening ceremony

Yilwatda, Uzodimma dismiss opposition threats, insist APC remains dominant party

How saleswoman helped nab armed robbery syndicate in Delta

Bayelsa partners Barcelona to establish Football Academy

APC screens Gov Kafas for Taraba guber primary

Ex-AG inaugurates NBA cloakroom in Onitsha

Kidnapping: Imo Police Command collaborates with SUG to enhance security

Health is the engine of national progress, says Obi

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Declaration bid for Speaker House of Rep 5th term to House of Reps held in Kaduna

by Peter Anayo096

 

A Mammoth Crowd numbering over 15000 Supporters and Loyalists of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Abbas Tajudeen, representing Zaria Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, during his declaration bid for his fifth term to the House of Representatives, held in Kaduna State.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

Free Cervical Cancer Screening: Hon Okey Joe Foundation partners My Body My Asset Foundation

Peter Anayo

 ARISE women of Impact Gala Honoured 80 Trailblazing women, celebrates their achievement at Eko hotel in Lagos

Peter Anayo

Australian High Commission reception, film events in Abuja to celebrate Nat’l, Isiander Day Observer Committee

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
hacklinkJojobet GirişBetcioBetcioivermectin tabletJojobet girişJojobet girişJojobetmeritbetsuperbetinCasibom GirişholiganbetsuperbetinmeritbetjojobetTophillbetcasibomJojobet GirişcasibomCasibom GirişMarsbahis GirişHoliganbetmatbetbetebetHoliganbetJojobetMarsbahismarsbahis