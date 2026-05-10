Declaration bid for Speaker House of Rep 5th term to House of Reps held in Kaduna

A Mammoth Crowd numbering over 15000 Supporters and Loyalists of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Abbas Tajudeen, representing Zaria Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, during his declaration bid for his fifth term to the House of Representatives, held in Kaduna State.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2