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Politics

APC screens Gov Kafas for Taraba guber primary

by Peter Anayo0108

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

 

Taraba State Governor, Dr Agbu Kefas, has successfully cleared the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial screening exercise, securing officials’ clearance to participate in the party’s forthcoming governorship primaries ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The screening, conducted on May 7 at the Plateau State Governors’ Lodge, formed part of the APC’s scheduled vetting process for aspirants seeking the party’s ticket across the country.

Governor Kefas was among 17 serving governors who appeared before the committee for credential verification and eligibility assessment.

In a symbolic conclusion to the screening, the governors were invited to take a bow before the panel after being formally pronounced qualified for the primaries.

The screening marked Kefas’ first official vetting by the APC since his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling party in November last year.

Conducted at the Plateau State Governors Lodge, the exercise formed part of the APC’s nationwide screening process for aspirants seeking the party’s ticket ahead of the elections. Governor Kefas appeared before the screening committee alongside 17 other serving governors for credential verification and eligibility assessment.

Kefas is contesting the APC governorship ticket alongside former Minister of Works, Sambo Jaji; former member of the North East Development Commission (NEDC), Chief David Sabo Kente; and former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman.

Governor Kefas was accompanied by key members of his administration, including the Secretary to the Government of Taraba State, Chief Barr. G.T. Kataps, the Commissioner for Information and Re-orientation, Barr. Zainab Jalingo; the Special Adviser on Political Matters, Prof. Josiah Sabo Kente; Hajiya Zainab Abubakar Ibrahim, APC Deputy National Women Leader among others.

 

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