Security operatives arrest Miyetti Allah leader, Bodejo In Taraba

.As gunmen in Army uniforms abduct popular doctor in Anambra

Security agents on Thursday night arrested the President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Bodejo, in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital.

Bodejo, who is seeking the Taraba Central Senatorial seat on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was arrested after earlier arriving in the state aboard a private jet.

He reportedly landed at the Danbaba Suntai Airport at about 1:20 pm and was received by thousands of supporters from the five local government areas that make up Taraba Central Senatorial District.

Bodejo’s personal aide, Umar, said the APC aspirant was arrested after visiting some security agencies’ offices with close political associates.

According to him, the arrest occurred at one of the security offices shortly after Bodejo addressed supporters at the APC state secretariat in Jalingo.

Umar said the associates who accompanied him were asked to leave immediately, while Bodejo was detained.

He said, “At the moment, we do not know where he has been taken to.

“The same security personnel who escorted and protected him from Abuja to Jalingo were the ones who later arrested him.

“We are yet to be informed of the reason for his arrest, and our major concern now is that we do not know where he is being detained.”

Before his arrest, Bodejo told journalists at the APC secretariat that he had purchased the senatorial nomination form and would not step down for any aspirant.

He said he remained committed to the race and would not bow to pressure to withdraw.

“I am in this race to win, and nobody is going to force me to step down,” he declared.

Bodejo also said the consensus committee reportedly set up by Governor Agbu Kefas to engage aspirants across the three senatorial zones had not contacted him.

“The consensus committee set up by the governor has not contacted me, and let me make it clear that I will not step down for anybody, no matter the pressure,” he said.

In 2024, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) arrested him over the alleged creation of a vigilante group in Nasarawa State.

He was arrested at the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore head office at Tundun Maliya Cattle Market, Kilometre 22, Abuja-Keffi Expressway, Tundun-Wada, Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

DSS operatives and soldiers were said to have stormed the office at about 3:40 pm and taken him away from the gate.

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