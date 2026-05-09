25.4 C
Lagos
May 9, 2026
Trending now

25th anniversary celebrations of National Examination Council held in Abuja

NPF, bust sophisticated UTME examination malpractice syndicate in Delta

APC governors pass vote of confidence in Uzodimma, dismiss reports of leadership…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, MAY 9, 2026

Aiteo under fire as fresh oil spills threaten communities

Army pulls out 28 retired senior officers

Security operatives arrest Miyetti Allah leader, Bodejo In Taraba

Julius Berger retains top spot in West Africa’s construction and Infrastructure sector

Nigeria passenger sues British Airways over alleged missing luggage

16 confirmed dead in Kogi road accident

Champion Newspapers LTD
Metro news

Security operatives arrest Miyetti Allah leader, Bodejo In Taraba

by Peter Anayo078

.As gunmen in Army  uniforms abduct popular doctor in Anambra

 

Security agents on Thursday night arrested the President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Bodejo, in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital.
Bodejo, who is seeking the Taraba Central Senatorial seat on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was arrested after earlier arriving in the state aboard a private jet.
He reportedly landed at the Danbaba Suntai Airport at about 1:20 pm and was received by thousands of supporters from the five local government areas that make up Taraba Central Senatorial District.
Bodejo’s personal aide, Umar, said the APC aspirant was arrested after visiting some security agencies’ offices with close political associates.
According to him, the arrest occurred at one of the security offices shortly after Bodejo addressed supporters at the APC state secretariat in Jalingo.
Umar said the associates who accompanied him were asked to leave immediately, while Bodejo was detained.
He said, “At the moment, we do not know where he has been taken to.
“The same security personnel who escorted and protected him from Abuja to Jalingo were the ones who later arrested him.
“We are yet to be informed of the reason for his arrest, and our major concern now is that we do not know where he is being detained.”
Before his arrest, Bodejo told journalists at the APC secretariat that he had purchased the senatorial nomination form and would not step down for any aspirant.
He said he remained committed to the race and would not bow to pressure to withdraw.
“I am in this race to win, and nobody is going to force me to step down,” he declared.
Bodejo also said the consensus committee reportedly set up by Governor Agbu Kefas to engage aspirants across the three senatorial zones had not contacted him.
“The consensus committee set up by the governor has not contacted me, and let me make it clear that I will not step down for anybody, no matter the pressure,” he said.
In 2024, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) arrested him over the alleged creation of a vigilante group in Nasarawa State.
He was arrested at the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore head office at Tundun Maliya Cattle Market, Kilometre 22, Abuja-Keffi Expressway, Tundun-Wada, Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.
DSS operatives and soldiers were said to have stormed the office at about 3:40 pm and taken him away from the gate.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

Police arrest 45 year- old Chinese national in Anambra over illegal mining

Peter Anayo

Osun Communal clash : Police arrest 3 arsonists, as Adeleke, cabinet members visit crisis communities 

Editor

Forum of Women Professors Donates Text Books To Students of Immaculate Conception Secondary school To Mark 2025 International Day of Girl Child.

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
jojobet girişhacklinkJojobet GirişBetcioBetcioivermectin tabletMadridbetMadridbetPusulabetmeritbetmarsbahisCasibom GirişmarsbahismarsbahismeritbetpokerklasTophillbetmarsbahis girişvaycasinocasibomJojobet GirişcasibomCasibom GirişMarsbahis GirişJojobet GirişHoliganbetmatbet