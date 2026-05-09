Renewed Hope Ambassadors cite roads, rail, irrigation projects as Tinubu’s achievement in north

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has delivered laudable transformational projects in the northern parts of the country in line with his campaign promises, the Renewed Hope Ambassadors (RHA) declared on Friday in Abuja.

The group made this assertion in a press statement after concluding a media tour of Federal Government projects across the Northwest geopolitical zone. The tour, conducted with the Presidential Media Team, covered the FCT, Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa and Kebbi states.

The RHA said that the Tinubu administration has kept faith with the North through value-rich interventionist and infrastructure projects now in various stages of completion.

The projects, it said, counters insinuations that the President has not kept his promise to the region and has allegedly neglected the north.

According to the statement signed by RHA’s Director of Media and Publicity, Tunde Rahman, the Federal Ministry of Works is executing 260 Special Intervention Projects nationwide, with the Northwest getting 48 projects. “This is the highest among the six geopolitical zones in the country,” the group noted.

Continuing, the group said, “These intervention projects will aid transportation, boost trade and agriculture and foster speedy economic growth.”

The RHA described the projects as evidence of President Tinubu’s commitment to the transformation of the Northern region.

Among projects inspected were the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano highway, now remodeled with 20cm-thick concrete pavement and solar-powered streetlights. Section 1, an 82km stretch from Zuba Junction to just after Jere, is virtually completed, with Section 2 already underway and slated for completion in November 2026.

In Kaduna, the delegation visited the Western Bye-pass, a 21km dual carriageway stalled for over 22 years. Work has now reached 50% completion with no funding challenges, the group said.

The team also inspected the Kaduna-Kano-Katsina-Maradi railway line, described as the most iconic project under construction.

The trans-Saharan line will connect several Northern states to Niger Republic to enable inter-state transportation, agriculture and trade. The flyover bridge for the line in Kaduna is scheduled for December 2026 completion.

In Kano, the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano highway section is at 95% completion. Ongoing projects at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital include a Cardiovascular Centre, Pediatric Centre and Students’ Hostel, part of Deputy Senate President Jubril Barau’s constituency projects. The team also visited a ₦27 billion irrigation project in Garko, a 10-hectare Agricultural Incubation Centre at Bayero University, and the headquarters of the North West Development Commission.

Jigawa section of the Kaduna-Kano-Katsina-Maradi rail was noted to have been virtually completed, while in Kebbi, Phases 2A and 2B of the Sokoto-Badagry Super Highway from Km 120 to Km 385 are progressing. Section 2A is 40% completed and Section 2B at 16%, with 19km of concrete pavement and street lights already done.

The RHA stated that the scale of ongoing projects assures the North’s development under Tinubu. “Seeing is believing; those alleging the present government has not been fair to the North in terms of development projects can also go round and see for themselves,” Tunde Rahman said.

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