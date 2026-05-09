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Police arrest three with pump-action shotguns in Delta

by Peter Anayo0120

 

EBENEZER ADUROKIYA, Warri

Police operatives in Delta State have arrested three men after intercepting a black Toyota Land Cruiser Jeep loaded with two pump-action shotguns and seven live cartridges during a routine stop-and-search operation at the Head Bridge in Asaba.

The incident occurred on 6 May 2026 at approximately 7:06 pm, when the Buffalo Patrol Team stopped the vehicle, bearing registration number ABJ 254 CD, for a standard inspection at the boundary linking Delta and Anambra States.

The occupants — identified as Chukwu Emeka Okeke, aged 30; Ndudo Tochukwu, aged 37; and Oraka Kaosiso Chukwu, aged 34 — raised officers’ suspicions during preliminary checks. A subsequent detailed search of the SUV uncovered two pump-action guns and seven live rounds of ammunition.

All three suspects were taken into custody immediately. The weapons and cartridges have been retained as exhibits as investigations continue.

Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Yemi Oyeniyi, praised the team’s vigilance and professionalism, reaffirming the command’s commitment to intelligence-driven operations aimed at curbing illegal arms trafficking and criminal activity across the state.

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, confirmed the arrests in a statement released on 8 May, adding that proactive patrols would remain in place along key corridors.

No further details about the suspects’ intended destination or possible affiliations have been released at this time.

 

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