NPF, bust sophisticated UTME examination malpractice syndicate in Delta

• JAMB cancels inducted centers, reschedules affected exam candidates

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, Delta State Command, have uncovered a sophisticated examination malpractice syndicate in Warri.

Men of the police who worked in collaboration with the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB busted the syndicate during the conduct of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) at the College of Education, Warri.

Spokesman of the command, ACP Anthony Okon Placid said at a media briefing that the operation followed intelligence-led investigations into attempts by criminal elements to compromise the integrity of the examination through technology-assisted fraud and unauthorized remote access to examination systems.

Preliminary investigations revealed that during the examination, unauthorized remote access was illegally gained into candidates’ computer systems while the exercise was ongoing.

ACP Okon stated that the operatives of the Force, acting on credible intelligence and digital forensic leads, carried out coordinated operations which led to the arrest of three suspects directly linked to criminal activity.

The suspects are currently in Police custody, assisting ongoing investigations.

He stated that investigations also uncovered the involvement of additional examination centers suspected of having engaged in similar illegal activities.

Consequently, JAMB has taken administrative measures, including the withdrawal of results from affected centers pending the conclusion of investigations.

Candidates affected by the development will be rescheduled for the mop-up examination in line with established procedures.

The police warn all candidates, examination centre operators, and criminal collaborators to desist from engaging in any form of examination malpractice, cyber-assisted fraud, or unauthorized system intrusion.

The Nigeria Police Force, he assured, remains committed to identifying, dismantling, and prosecuting criminal networks seeking to undermine the credibility of Nigeria’s educational system.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2