Nigeria passenger sues British Airways over alleged missing luggage

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Federal High Court, Abuja has fixed July 2 for the continuation of the hearing in a suit filed by a passenger, Mr Amechi Michael, against British Airways over alleged missing carry-on luggage.

At the resumed hearing of the matter, the plaintiff, Mr Amechi Michael, was cross-examined by defence counsel, Mr John Godwin, holding the brief of Folorunsho Majiyagbe (SAN).

The plaintiff told the court during the cross-examination that he reported the incident to the airline’s customer care service.

He said he was subsequently referred to the UK-based Centre for Effective Dispute Resolution (CEDR) for resolution.

He also told the court that the arbitrator issued an award in his favour in respect of the flight delay but did not address the issue of the missing carry-on luggage.

Amechi said that since he was dissatisfied with the arbitral decision, he rejected the award and approached the Federal High Court, Abuja, seeking redress over the loss of the luggage.

He contended that British Airways owed him a duty of care to return the luggage and alleged that the airline’s staff acted negligently.

Counsel to the plaintiff, Ms Abiola Olaitan and Shuaib O. Hammed of Parvina Partners, subsequently informed the court of her intention to close her client’s case.

The judge, Justice Obiora Egwuatu, thereafter adjourned the matter until July 2 for defence and continuation of trial.

The plaintiff instituted the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1293/2025 against British Airways, seeking recovery of his carry-on luggage allegedly lost during a delayed boarding process.

He said this was after a cabin crew member requested that it be handed over for safekeeping.

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