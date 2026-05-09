Julius Berger retains top spot in West Africa’s construction and Infrastructure sector

For the second consecutive year, leading engineering and construction firm Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, has emerged as the Best Construction and Infrastructure Company of the Year (West Africa). The award was presented on Thursday in Lagos.

Organised by the West Africa Innovation Awards, the recognition saw Julius Berger outperform competitors, including Micheleti Construction Ghana Limited and China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation to secure the prestigious honour.

According to the Chairman of the Awards Organising Committee, Canmil Chineme, the award recognises a distinguished brand that serves as a pillar in one of the subregion’s most critical industries. He noted that such accolades inspire innovation and promote superior customer engagement aligned with global best practices.

Chineme further stated that, following extensive consultations and careful evaluation by a panel of judges, the Governing Board of the West Africa Innovation Awards selected Julius Berger Nigeria PLC as the 2026 winner. The company was commended for its exceptional contributions in innovation, professionalism, and customer service excellence.

Reacting to the recognition, Julius Berger’s Director of Administration, Dr Abdulaziz Isa Kaita, described the award as a reaffirmation of the company’s over five decades of steadfast commitment to excellence, innovation, quality, safety, and nation-building across Nigeria and the wider West African region. He expressed appreciation to the organisers for the honour.

In his acceptance speech, delivered to resounding applause, Dr Kaita remarked that the award represents more than a corporate achievement. Tonight, we celebrate more than concrete, steel, and asphalt, he said, adding, ” We celebrate vision, resilience, and the transformative power of infrastructure in shaping economies, connecting communities, and improving lives.

He emphasised that infrastructure development is not just a business for Julius Berger, but a lasting legacy. From iconic bridges and highways to airports, seaports, industrial facilities, hospitals, and other critical national projects, our journey has always been guided by one principle: building excellence and connecting futures, he added.

He added Julius Berger remains fully committed to leading this transformation, the Director said the company continues to invest in: innovative engineering solutions, sustainable construction practices, cold recycling technology, local content development, human capital empowerment, Health, Safety and Environmental excellence and modern infrastructure systems that support economic growth across the West Africa. We are particularly proud that our projects continue to create jobs, stimulate commerce, improve connectivity, and contribute meaningfully to national development. This award will inspire us to do even more, he added.

Dr Kaita dedicated the award to the company’s workforce, including engineers, technicians, architects, operators, artisans, administrators, and support staff, whose dedication continues to uphold Julius Berger’s reputation for excellence.

The 15th edition of the awards ceremony also celebrated other organisations, including Sovereign Trust Insurance PLC, Vitafoam, CRC Credit Bureau Limited, and West African Human Resource Outsourcing Company, in a vibrant evening marked by glamour and celebration.

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