Ibrahim Suleiman : Sifting the political paradigm in Zaria/Kewaye Constituency

BY: NELSON IBEMERE (08033382002)

In every political dispensation, history presents a defining moment when the people are compelled to choose between recycling old patterns and embracing new possibilities. For the good people of Zaria/Kewaye Constituency in Kaduna State, that moment is fast approaching. Across communities, markets, schools and youth gatherings, one name is beginning to resonate with increasing conviction: Ibrahim Suleiman, a young, visionary and purpose-driven aspirant seeking to represent Zaria/Kewaye Constituency in the Kaduna State House of Assembly under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

At a time when the expectations of citizens are rising and the demands of development have become more urgent than ever, the entrance of Ibrahim Suleiman into the political space represents more than ambition, it represents a movement driven by competence, integrity and the deep desire to deliver tangible progress to the people.

With a background that blends education, industry experience, and grassroots passion, Suleiman’s aspiration is anchored on a simple but powerful belief: leadership must be practical, responsive and people-centered.

One of the hallmarks of effective public service is intellectual preparedness. Ibrahim Suleiman brings to the table a solid academic foundation that reflects both discipline and versatility. He holds a degree in Computer Science from ISM Adonaï (Institut Supérieur de Management), a qualification that places him within the growing cadre of leaders equipped for the realities of the modern world, where governance increasingly depends on technology, innovation and data-driven decision-making.

In addition, he possesses a diploma in Library and Information Science, further reinforcing his strength in knowledge management, information organization, and research, skills that are vital for legislative effectiveness. These qualifications are not just certificates; they represent a mindset that values learning, strategic planning and informed policymaking.

In today’s world, constituencies require representatives who can interpret the future, anticipate challenges and build systems that work. Ibrahim Suleiman’s academic background positions him to contribute meaningfully to lawmaking, oversight and constituency development in a way that aligns with global best practices.

Beyond education, Ibrahim Suleiman is not new to the realities of economic development and enterprise. He has gained valuable professional experience working across three critical sectors: fintech, oil and gas, and real estate.

His exposure to the fintech sector is particularly significant at a time when Nigeria is shifting towards a digital economy. The fintech industry requires innovation, discipline, strategic thinking and problem-solving, all of which are transferable qualities in governance. Leaders with such exposure understand the importance of financial inclusion, digital empowerment, youth-driven innovation, and how technology can simplify governance processes.

His experience in oil and gas also reflects his understanding of Nigeria’s economic structure, energy realities, and industrial development. This background provides him with a clear grasp of economic sustainability and the need for policies that stimulate investment and local participation in key industries.

Similarly, his experience in real estate offers insights into housing, urban planning, land development and infrastructure challenges, issues that are central to the growth of many communities within Kaduna State. In a constituency where housing, road networks, community facilities and local development remain essential, a representative with this kind of exposure can offer practical ideas rooted in real experience.

Perhaps the most compelling part of Ibrahim Suleiman’s aspiration is his deep passion for youth empowerment. In Zaria/Kewaye Constituency, like many parts of Nigeria, young people make up the majority of the population. Their energy, creativity and strength remain the greatest assets of the constituency. Yet, many youths still struggle with unemployment, limited opportunities, inadequate skills training and lack of access to support systems.

Suleiman’s belief is clear: a constituency cannot grow when its youth are neglected.

His vision prioritizes initiatives that will build youth capacity, encourage entrepreneurship, promote skills acquisition and provide platforms for self-reliance. He understands that empowerment must go beyond promises and slogans; it must translate into structured programmes, partnerships and policies that deliver measurable outcomes.

He has consistently emphasized the need for practical solutions that improve lives, particularly for young men and women who desire a better future. According to him, governance should not be distant; it must be felt in the daily realities of the people.

In the same vein, Ibrahim Suleiman is committed to community development, recognizing that development is not limited to urban centers but must reach every ward and every community. His aspiration is driven by a desire to promote inclusive growth, strengthen community participation, and ensure that government interventions touch the grassroots.

What distinguishes serious leadership from mere political ambition is the ability to present realistic solutions. Ibrahim Suleiman has consistently projected a message of practicality and action. His approach is not built on empty rhetoric but on a sincere desire to identify pressing challenges and address them through policy, advocacy and collaboration.

Among the issues that dominate the concerns of people in Zaria/Kewaye include youth unemployment, inadequate infrastructure, limited educational support, healthcare challenges, and the need for economic opportunities for traders, farmers and artisans.

Suleiman believes that representation in the House of Assembly should not be ceremonial; it should be productive and impactful. His intention is to become a voice that will advocate for improved budgetary allocation to critical areas such as education, healthcare, agriculture and local infrastructure.

His vision is also centered on ensuring that the constituency benefits fully from government programmes by promoting accountability, effective monitoring and proper implementation of projects.

In Nigeria, the role of a House of Assembly member is vital. It goes beyond attendance at plenary sessions. It includes lawmaking, constituency engagement, oversight responsibilities, and ensuring that government agencies deliver on their mandates.

The people of Zaria/Kewaye deserve representation that is active, accessible and accountable. They deserve a legislator who will not disappear after elections, but one who will remain connected to the people, listening to their concerns and ensuring their voices are reflected in legislative priorities.

Ibrahim Suleiman’s aspiration reflects the desire for that kind of representation, one rooted in constant engagement with the people, transparent communication and purposeful service.

He has expressed readiness to maintain consistent consultation with community leaders, youth groups, women associations, traditional institutions and other stakeholders. His leadership philosophy is based on inclusion and collective progress.

Education remains one of the most powerful tools for transforming any constituency. Ibrahim Suleiman understands the importance of educational development, particularly in strengthening public schools, supporting teachers, and providing opportunities for students to thrive.

He has repeatedly emphasized that a constituency that neglects education will continue to struggle with poverty and underdevelopment. As such, he intends to champion initiatives that will enhance access to learning materials, improve school infrastructure, and support scholarship opportunities for indigent but brilliant students.

He believes that education is not merely a sector; it is a foundation for sustainable growth. With his academic background and passion for knowledge, Suleiman is well-positioned to become a strong advocate for education reforms and youth development policies within Kaduna State.

The future of Zaria/Kewaye depends largely on its ability to create opportunities for economic advancement. Beyond government employment, communities must build strong entrepreneurial capacity and promote small-scale businesses.

Suleiman’s exposure to fintech and real estate gives him an understanding of how innovation and investment can be harnessed for local growth. He envisions a constituency where young entrepreneurs have access to mentorship, business support programmes, and linkages to micro-finance opportunities.

He believes that with the right legislative support, Kaduna State can create policies that strengthen small businesses, improve market facilities, encourage vocational training, and stimulate local production.

His focus on skills acquisition is also critical. In a society where many young people remain unemployed, skills training in ICT, craftsmanship, agriculture, and other vocational areas can unlock opportunities and reduce dependency.

Healthcare remains one of the key challenges facing many communities. Access to quality medical services is still limited in several areas, particularly at the grassroots level.

Ibrahim Suleiman has expressed interest in promoting healthcare development through advocacy for improved primary healthcare centres, access to essential drugs, and better welfare for health workers.

He believes that the government must work closely with communities to ensure that health interventions reach the people effectively. His approach to healthcare is rooted in the belief that a healthy population is the backbone of productivity and development.

Infrastructure development is another major area of concern for the people. Roads, drainage systems, electricity supply and clean water remain crucial for community growth.

Suleiman understands that infrastructure is not just about physical structures; it is about improving quality of life. Better roads mean easier movement of goods and services. Improved electricity means stronger business activity. Access to water means better health and sanitation.

He intends to serve as a strong voice advocating for infrastructure development and ensuring that government projects are executed transparently and efficiently.

As an aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ibrahim Suleiman aligns himself with the party’s broader agenda of development, economic reform and national progress.

His aspiration reflects the belief that the APC platform provides an opportunity to contribute meaningfully to governance while supporting policies that will strengthen Kaduna State and Nigeria at large.

Suleiman’s candidacy also reflects the growing demand within political parties for leaders who can combine loyalty with competence, and ambition with service.

The emergence of Ibrahim Suleiman is symbolic of a new era where young professionals are stepping forward to take responsibility for leadership. It reflects the realization that politics should not be left solely to career politicians, but must be open to competent individuals with genuine intentions and clear vision.

His aspiration is built on the desire to serve, to uplift, and to represent the people with dignity and sincerity. He is determined to bring innovation into representation, strengthen accountability, and ensure that the voices of Zaria/Kewaye people are heard where it matters most.

As Kaduna State prepares for the next political dispensation, the people of Zaria/Kewaye Constituency stand at a critical junction. The choice ahead is one that will determine the pace of development, the quality of representation and the future opportunities available to the younger generation.

Ibrahim Suleiman’s ambition is not merely about occupying a seat; it is about delivering meaningful service. With his educational background, cross-sector professional experience, passion for youth empowerment and commitment to community development, he represents a new generation of leadership that understands both the challenges of today and the possibilities of tomorrow.

In a time when the people desire leaders who can offer practical solutions and genuine representation, Ibrahim Suleiman is presenting himself as a capable and determined aspirant, ready to contribute to sustainable development and positive change.

For the people of Zaria/Kewaye, the message is clear: the future belongs to those who are prepared to build it.

And Ibrahim Suleiman is stepping forward, not just with ambition, but with a promise of purposeful representation.

For a better society

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