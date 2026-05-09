Fresh attack hits Plateau as gunmen kill 13, injure scores

.Court fixes May 26 for ruling on Palm Sunday massacre

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

Tragedy struck again in Plateau State as suspected gunmen reportedly killed no fewer than 13 persons in a fresh attack on Ngbra Zongo community, Kwall District of Bassa Local Government Area.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Friday, threw the community into panic, leaving several residents with varying degrees of injuries.

A resident, Mr Philip Alanga, told journalists in Jos that the attackers invaded the community at about midnight, opening fire indiscriminately before attacking residents with machetes and other dangerous weapons.

According to him, the assailants moved from house to house, targeting innocent residents and leaving a trail of death and destruction.

“They came into the community around midnight and started shooting and hacking people to death. They moved from one house to another, attacking innocent people,” Alanga said.

He explained that many residents fled into nearby bushes to escape the violence, while several others were left injured and in urgent need of medical attention.

Confirming the incident, Secretary General of the Irigwe Development Association (IDA), Mr Danjuma Auta, described the attack as barbaric, tragic, and condemnable.

Auta lamented the recurring attacks on communities in Bassa Local Government Area and other parts of Plateau State, calling on security agencies to strengthen surveillance and provide adequate protection for vulnerable rural communities.

He urged security operatives to swiftly apprehend those behind the killings and ensure they are brought to justice to prevent further bloodshed in the area.

Attempts to get a response from the police were unsuccessful, as calls to him were not reachable as of press time

Recall that assailants had attacked the Nding Susut community in the Fan District of the Barkin Ladi Local Government Area on Tuesday, leaving five persons dead and three others injured, according to police authorities.

Residents said the attackers stormed the community at about 8 p.m. and opened fire on people who were seated outside their homes.

A community member, Weng Christopher, told Channels Television that the gunmen attacked members of a family seated in their compound, triggering panic in the area.

According to him, one of the victims initially escaped but was later pursued and killed by the assailants.

“This is becoming too frequent. People are living in constant fear. We can no longer sleep peacefully because these attacks keep happening,” Christopher said.

While reacting to the incident, the Publicity Secretary of Berom Youth Moulders, Rwang Tengwong, condemned the killings and described the persistent attacks as disturbing.

“The gunmen came around 8 pm and attacked members of a family who were sitting outside. One person ran away but was later traced and killed,” Tengwong said.

Meanwhile, the Plateau State High Court 9, sitting in Jos Division, has slated 26th May, 2026, for ruling on case management hearing in regard to the Palm Sunday 29th March, 2026 night attack in Angwan Rukuba community, Jos North LGA of Plateau State.

The presiding Judge, Hon. Justice Dafur Fomyil made the declaration on Friday as he also ruled that the suspects should be remanded in DSS custody.

Recall the four suspects who were arrested by the DSS in connection to the Angwan Rukuba mayhem are standing trial on two counts, charged that bother on criminal conspiracy and terrorism.

Daily Champion reports that the suspects earlier pleaded no guilty having taken their plea on the last court proceedings which held 30th April, 2026.

However, at the resumed of the sitting, Justice Fomyil revealed the Court supposed to hold conference with counsels on case management hearing as provided by order (4) rule (9) of the CJN, urging counsels to adopt their processes.

The Attorney General and the Commissioner ministry of Justice, Barr. Philemon Daffi who doubled as led counsel for the prosecution confirmed they have filed their case management form on the 26th April, 2026, and wish to adopt same before the court.

Mustapha Shaba Ibrahim, SAN, counsel to the 1st and 2nd defendants acknowledged they have filed on the 6th May, 2026, and adopted the answers as provided in the case management hearing.

Meanwhile, counsel to the 3rd defendant M.S. Salihu Esq admitted that pursuant to the provision of the rules of court, the have filed their process 7th May, 2026, and adopt same. The council to the 4th defendant, Barr.Munir Abdullahi stated they filed on the 6th May, 2026, and wish to adopt same before the court.

Justice Fomyil, having listened the submission of the counsels adjourned the matter to 26th May, 2026 for ruling.

For a better society _______________________________ Follow us across our platforms: Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/ You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2