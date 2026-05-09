FG orders immediate repairs of Bida–Lambata road to ease gridlock

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The minister of state for Works, Rt. Hon. Bello Muhammad Goronyo has directed the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to immediately mobilise contractors to the Bida–Lambata Road corridor especially the trouble section between Age-Bida as part of urgent intervention measures aimed at easing the severe gridlock being experienced along the route.

The Minister also assured motorists of the Federal Government’s unwavering commitment to urgently addressing the deteriorating condition of the road following growing concerns over persistent traffic congestion and the hardship faced by commuters and transporters along the corridor.

The directive was issued on Friday, during a meeting with stakeholders of the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), led by its President, Alhaji Yusuf Uthman, who visited the Minister to draw his attention to the worsening condition of the road.

Speaking during the engagement, the NARTO President commended the Federal Government for approving the reconstruction of the road but stressed the urgent need for contractors to be fully mobilised to the site in order to address the immediate challenges faced by road users.

He noted that the Bida–Lambata Road remains one of the country’s most strategic transport corridors due to the heavy movement of goods and services linking the northern and southern parts of Nigeria.

Responding, Goronyo acknowledged the critical importance of the road and described the current situation as unfortunate and unacceptable.

The Minister reaffirmed the commitment of President Bola Tinubu to infrastructure development across the country, emphasising that the administration remains focused on constructing and rehabilitating roads to promote economic growth, safer transportation, and national connectivity.

According to the Minister, the Federal Government has already initiated several landmark infrastructure projects nationwide, including the Sokoto–Badagry Super Highway, Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway, and the Abuja–Kaduna Road project, among others.

On the immediate condition of the Bida–Lambata corridor, the Minister directed the relevant authorities to commence urgent intervention measures without delay.

“As an agency responsible for road maintenance, we cannot fold our arms while Nigerians continue to suffer. The President is deeply concerned about the hardship being experienced by motorists and commuters along this corridor,” the Minister stated.

He consequently directed the Managing Director of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and other relevant agencies, to urgently mobilise personnel and contractors to the site for emergency repairs aimed at reducing gridlock, patching potholes, and restoring smooth vehicular movement along the road.

Goronyo further disclosed that the reconstruction of the road falls under the Federal Government’s long-term Tax Credit Scheme through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.

He explained that the proposed reconstruction will cover the stretch from Lambata to Bida, Mokwa, Tegina, and up to Kontagora, spanning approximately 350km.

The minister assured Nigerians that, while awaiting the full commencement of the major reconstruction project, critical portions of the road would be properly maintained to ease transportation and facilitate the uninterrupted movement of goods and services.

He reiterated that no administration in Nigeria’s history has demonstrated a stronger commitment to infrastructure development than the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, noting that strategic investments in roads, rail, and other critical sectors remain central to the Renewed Hope Agenda.

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