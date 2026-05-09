Eke declares for BSHA in Kolga II Constituency

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

The political temperature in Bayelsa state has risen sharply in recent weeks with the official declaration of Hon. (Amb) Philip Jeremiah Eke, an aspirant for the forthcoming Bayelsa State House of Assembly in KOLGA II constituency, bill for 2027.

Eke, who made this disclosure recently at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) press centre Yenagoa, while fielding questions from newsmen, described his interest in contesting as a call to service, not for personal gain.

The former councilor from Sabagreia and presently the technical adviser to Hon (Col) Bernard Sunday Kenebai, (Retired) member, Bayelsa State House of Assembly on legislative matters, said he is a servant leader, administrator and community man whose life has been defined by discipline, responsibility and also proven deep commitment to grass roots development, nothings that leadership is stewardship rooted in values guided by humility, and measured by impact on people’s lives.

Eke pledges to establish resources Job centres and career progression opportunities for our teeming youth as part of an effort to combat youth employment, and also, recognition of youth’s potential as agents of change, and an attempt to achieve robot engagement for societal transformation.

The assembly spirant equally pledge to establish digital skill centres and improved education across the constituency when voted into power with his six pillar agenda, “I have what it takes to become Bayelsa state house of assembly member with my immense legislative ideas in the initiation of bills, motions and drafting, I am presenting myself for service to the people and the desire to promote good governance and improve the welfare for the people” Eke expressed optimism in winning the APC Primary and the general election, saying he has the best credentials as a highly revered legislative consultant in state and national perspective.

While tasking the leadership of APC to give everybody a chance to choose the best leader, APC will have a landslide victory in all the elective positions in Bayelsa State and the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stressing that opposition parties where non existence in the state.

Also speaking, Mr. Benson, while describing Philip Eke as a truly Colossus-leader of leaders in the grassroot level, his name commands respect and his presence carries weight.

At the mere mention of his name whether in politics or beyond, people acknowledge his influence, his courage and unwavering commitment to service. He earned respect not by force but by consistency, wisdom, and results. His life exemplified honesty, discipline, and philanthropy. He is the right choice for KOLGA Constituency II, a respected computer network technologist, media strategist, and legislative guru.

For a better society

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