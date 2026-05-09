Army pulls out 28 retired senior officers

The Nigerian Army Corps of Infantry on Friday pulled out 28 senior officers from active service during a colourful and emotional ceremony at the Headquarters Infantry Corps Centre, Jaji.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the retired officers comprised 17 Major-Generals and 11 Brigadier-Generals who exited the service after completing the mandatory years of service in the Nigerian Army.

Speaking on behalf of the retirees, Maj.-Gen. Usman Yusuf expressed gratitude to God for the opportunity to witness the occasion in good health and high spirits.

He described the ceremony as memorable and emotional, saying it reflected decades of sacrifice, dedication, and service to the nation.

Yusuf noted that retirement from active military service was inevitable for every officer, saying, “the journey begins the day an individual is commissioned into the Armed Forces of Nigeria.”

He commended the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, for approving and organising the pull-out ceremony in honour of the retiring generals.

“The gesture shows that the Army under Shaibu’s leadership values the sacrifices and contributions of its senior officers,” he said.

Yusuf also praised the Commander, Infantry Corps, Maj.-Gen. Godwin Mutkut, for ensuring the successful hosting of the event.

Reflecting on their careers, he recalled their early days at the Nigerian Defence Academy and said they collectively contributed to the operational successes, growth, and development of the Army.

“Every day in service brought fresh challenges, responsibilities, and experiences that shaped us into stronger, more resilient, and capable officers prepared for command, instructional, and staff appointments,” he said.

He urged serving officers and soldiers to uphold professionalism, discipline, sacrifice, and loyalty demonstrated by the retiring generals.

Yusuf added that Nigeria faces increasingly complex security threats and stressed the need for the Army to remain proactive and operationally prepared.

“The battlespace is expanding and the Army’s operational commitments continue to grow, with the eyes of the nation and the international community on the military.

“You must never rest on your oars, because the Nigerian Army has built an enviable reputation through courage, resilience, and professionalism,” he said.

He expressed confidence in younger officers to build on the legacies of leadership, mentorship, and professionalism left by the outgoing generals.

Yusuf also described the Chief of Army Staff as a seasoned professional and visionary leader capable of steering the Army through emerging security challenges.

He thanked past and present national leaders for the opportunity to serve and paid tribute to family members for their sacrifices, prayers, patience, and support.

“To the Infantry Corps, this will forever remain home to me. I am an Infantryman and shall remain one for the rest of my life—loyal, committed, and steadfast,” he said.

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