APC governors pass vote of confidence in Uzodimma, dismiss reports of leadership change

The Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) has passed a vote of confidence in its chairman and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, effectively dispelling reports of an alleged leadership change within the forum.

Speaking with journalists after a closed-door meeting at the Imo Lodge on Friday, 18 governors elected on the platform of the APC, who were physically present, reaffirmed their support for Uzodimma’s leadership.

The governors dismissed speculations about moves to replace Uzodimma, reaffirming their support for his leadership.

The governors present at the meeting included those of Ondo, Kaduna, Taraba, Sokoto, Ebonyi, Borno, Lagos, Kogi, Kano, Yobe, Kebbi, Benue and Jigawa states, while Nasarawa State was represented by its deputy governor.

The Taraba State governor was also present but departed after a short meeting with the host governor.

Moving the motion for the vote of confidence, Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, stated that Uzodimma and Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, remain the chairman and deputy chairman of the forum, respectively.

Idris said: “We don’t have any problem to justify what they have said. So, I want to seize this opportunity to move a vote of confidence in our chairman and his deputy.”

Also speaking, Sani said: “What I can say here is that all of us woke up to that very unfortunate story, which was virtually in all the media in Nigeria. But the truth of the matter is that the APC Progressive Governors’ Forum is very united.

“We are stronger now than at any other time. And, of course, we are all supporting the President for what he has been doing.

“We also want to assure everyone that the APC is united, the governors are united, the forum is united, and there is no problem at all.”

Dismissing reports of division within the APC, the forum’s chairman stated that the party remains united, focused and committed to its forthcoming primaries.

“Governors of the APC are united and resolved to support the President and ensure that he emerges successfully in the upcoming elections in January 2027.

“So, we have decided to work harder, look after our people, demonstrate performance, and provide all the necessary social interventions that will make Nigerians happy. That is, in fact, the resolution we came up with this afternoon.”

The vote of confidence followed reports of an alleged leadership change within the forum. Some members of the forum had announced Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State as the new leader of the group on Thursday night.

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