APC, Adeleke camp trade blame over billboard vandalism

The group leading the re-election campaign of Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, for the August 15 governorship poll, the Imole Campaign Council, has alleged that billboards belonging to the Accord Party were vandalised across the state.

In a Thursday statement signed by its spokesperson, Pelumi Olajengbesi, and obtained in Osogbo, the council alleged that billboards in Irewole, Ayedaade, Irepodun and Osogbo local government areas were destroyed by hoodlums working for the All Progressives Congress, aided by security personnel.

The council called for a probe into the incident by the Inspector General of Police and other security agencies, describing it as a pattern of “politically motivated violence and coordinated vandalism currently being unleashed across Osun State by desperate elements linked to the Osun APC.”

“In the early hours of today, billboards belonging to the Imole Campaign and the ACCORD Party were reportedly vandalized and destroyed across several parts of Osun State, including Irewole, Ayedaade, Irepodun, and Osogbo Local Governments.

“We have it on good authority that this operation was coordinated by a notorious thug, allegedly aided by some compromised security operatives who supervised or looked away while these criminal acts were carried out. This development is extremely dangerous and must not be ignored.”

The statement accused the APC of resorting to intimidation and violence, alleging that the opposition party was overwhelmed by Adeleke’s acceptance across the state.

“This is not ordinary politics. This is a direct threat to democratic engagement, political freedom, and peaceful participation in the electoral process.

“We therefore call on the Inspector General of Police to immediately order a full investigation into these coordinated attacks and ensure that all persons involved, including their sponsors and collaborators, are identified and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

“We also call on the international community, election monitoring groups, human rights organizations, and democratic institutions to take judicial notice of the unfolding political tension and intimidation tactics being introduced into the political atmosphere of Osun State by desperate political actors.”

The council warned against acts of political violence and assured that the governor remained focused on governance and service delivery.

Reacting, the Osun APC Governorship Campaign Council dismissed the allegations as false and diversionary.

The Head of its Media and Publicity Committee, Oluremi Omowaiye, in a statement on Friday said the claims were baseless and aimed at misleading the public.

“If anything, it is the campaign billboards and promotional materials of our governorship candidate, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO), that have suffered relentless destruction at the hands of political thugs visibly linked to the Osun State Government and its sanguinary Accord Party.

“This latest falsehood, self-vandalizing billboard and turning around to blame our party, is another diversionary tactic from the coven of economic buccaneers feeding fat on the resources of Osun State, whose sole objective is to distract public attention from the monumental failures and corruption allegations trailing the Adeleke administration.”

Omowaiye also alleged financial mismanagement by the state government, including claims of diversion of public funds, adding that the allegations were part of efforts to deflect attention from governance issues.

He said the administration, faced with growing criticism, was resorting to propaganda and unfounded accusations against the opposition.