Aiteo under fire as fresh oil spills threaten communities

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

An urgent environmental alarm has been triggered following the discovery of a fresh underwater crude oil pipeline leak near Ikensi community in Nembe local government area of Bayelsa state, allegedly linked to the operations of Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Limited.

The leak was reportedly detected in the early hours of Thursday at about 6:45 am by residents of the affected community, who revealed crude oil continues to spill into surrounding waterways without any visible containment effort or emergency response team on site.

The development has heightened fears of severe environmental pollution and the destruction of fishing livelihoods heavily relied upon by local communities.

Chief Clarkson Obiakpa of the Opu Nembe Kingdom expressed deep concern over the situation, stating: “The spill was discovered early this morning around 6:45 am Crude oil is still flowing into our waterways. No response team has arrived our rivers’ fishing grounds, and drinking water sources are already being affected,we are deeply concerned about our survival and livelihood.”

Community stakeholders described the incident as another devastating blow to the already fragile ecosystem of the Niger Delta, where residents depend largely on clean rivers and aquatic resources for survival.

The latest spill comes barely days after another major marine pollution incident along the Atlantic coastline impacted the communities of Okpoama, Diema, and Twon-Brass in neighbouring Brass local government area.

“According to reports, crude oil escaped into surrounding waters during a transshipment operation involving a vessel and a tanker operated by Aiteo Eastern E&P Company Ltd., now known as Nembe Exploration and Production Company Ltd.”

The spill was allegedly caused by a burst hose during offshore crude transfer operations, leading to the discharge of large volumes of crude oil into the marine environment and posing serious threats to aquatic biodiversity and local fishing activities.

Reacting to the incident, Chairman of the Okpoama community development committee, Chief Edwin Otiete-Goli, lamented the environmental and economic impact on the people,this spill has devastated our waters and our means of livelihood our fishing grounds are polluted, and our ecosystem is under serious threat,we call for immediate accountability full remediation, and justice for our people who depend entirely on these waters for survival, he said.

Community sources also recalled an earlier operational commitment allegedly made by the company to transition from marine vessel transportation to pipeline-based evacuation systems a move stakeholders say was never implemented, thereby increasing environmental risks in the region.

The Ikensi and Okpoama incidents add to a growing list of oil-related environmental disasters recorded across Nembe and Brass kingdoms over the years involving Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Company, now rebranded as Nembe Exploration and Production Company.

“Since assuming operatorship of OML 29 in 2015 following the divestment of Shell Petroleum Development Company, the operator has faced repeated allegations of oil spill incidents affecting both land and marine ecosystems in Bayelsa state.”

“Among the most notable was the November 1, 2021 Santa Barbara Well 1 blowout, which discharged crude oil and gas uncontrollably for about 38 days, devastating nearby communities and ecosystems.”

Bayelsa state governor, Senator Douye Diri, had previously described the Santa Barbara incident as one of the worst environmental disasters in the Niger Delta, comparing its scale to the infamous Gulf of Mexico oil spill.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2