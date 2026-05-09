25th anniversary celebrations of National Examination Council held in Abuja

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives RT Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu (right), with the chairman of the Niger state Council of Traditional Rulers, His Royal Highness Dr Yahaya Abubakar, at the 25th anniversary celebrations of the National Examination Council, [NECO] in Abuja.

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