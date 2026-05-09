2027: Coalition vows Jonathan’ll be on ballot paper

.As court adjourns disqualification suit to May 11

.Bala’s suit against David Mark-led ADC faction adjourned indefinitely

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday adjourned till May 11, 2026, a suit seeking to disqualify former President Goodluck Jonathan from contesting the 2027 presidential election.

Justice Peter Lifu adjourned the matter following an application by the plaintiff’s counsel, Ndubuisi Ukpai, who told the court that he was only recently served with a preliminary objection filed by the defence and needed time to respond.

The suit, which has continued to generate legal debate over Jonathan’s eligibility, is asking the court to determine whether the former president can lawfully present himself for another presidential contest under the 1999 Constitution.

However, proceedings took an early twist when counsel to Jonathan, Chris Uche (SAN), informed the court that he only became aware of the matter through media reports and had been working to ensure that all necessary court processes on behalf of the former president were properly filed.

Uche also drew the court’s attention to what he described as similar issues previously determined by both the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal, questioning why the controversy around Jonathan’s eligibility was resurfacing.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Attorney-General of the Federation, listed as second and third respondents, were not represented in court.

After listening to submissions from parties, Justice Lifu adjourned the case and ordered that hearing notices be properly served on all respondents before the next date.

The suit was instituted by lawyer Johnmary Jideobi, who is asking the court for declarations that Jonathan is constitutionally ineligible to contest the presidency again.

He is also seeking an order restraining the former president from presenting himself to any political party as a candidate in the 2027 general election, as well as a directive barring INEC from accepting or publishing his name as a presidential candidate.

At the heart of the case is a constitutional interpretation question posed by the plaintiff: “Whether in view of the combined provisions of sections 1(1), (2) and (3) and 137(3) of the 1999 Constitution, the 1st defendant is eligible, under any circumstances whatsoever, to contest for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Jideobi argued that Jonathan had already exhausted the constitutional limits for the office, having completed the tenure of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua after his death in 2010, and later serving a full four-year term after winning the 2011 presidential election.

In an affidavit filed in support of the suit, Emmanuel Agida, who deposed on behalf of the plaintiff, said the legal action became necessary following reports that Jonathan was considering another presidential bid in 2027.

According to the plaintiff, allowing Jonathan to contest and potentially win, would amount to him taking the presidential oath of office for a third time, which he contends is prohibited under the Constitution.

Justice Lifu had earlier, on April 28, ordered that hearing notices be issued and served on all defendants after noting that some parties had yet to file responses in the matter.

With Tuesday’s adjournment, the court is expected to return to the eligibility question on May 11, as the legal battle over Jonathan’s political future continues to unfold in Abuja’s corridors of judicial power

Meanwhile a coalition pushing for Jonathan’s return to power has declared, the former President will appear on the ballot in 2027.

However, Jonathan himself is yet to formally accept the proposal.

The Convener of the Coalition for Jonathan and a member of the African Democratic Congress, Dr Tom Ohikere, made the disclosure in an interview with ARISE TV, saying the former president would make his position known within one to two days.

He was responding to questions about Jonathan’s comment that seeking the presidency was “not a computer game,” which Ohikere said had been misread by some observers.

“Let me make sure that it must not be misunderstood by Nigerians. When he said it’s not a computer game, what he was trying to say was that it’s not an easy thing for somebody to just come up and say he wants to contest presidency. A lot is involved. It’s a huge process, a very comprehensive process.

“But all I want to say is that Goodluck Jonathan will be on the ballot,” he said.

When pressed on whether Jonathan had accepted the coalition’s proposal, Ohikere acknowledged he had not.

“He never accepted. But in the fullness of time, shortly, shortly, give him the next one or two days, he will make his pronouncement,” he said.

The coalition has been actively pressing Jonathan to contest the 2027 presidential election, framing his potential candidacy as a vehicle for national healing and unity.

During recent visits, Jonathan reportedly indicated he would consult widely before arriving at a decision.

The ADC has positioned itself as the platform for Jonathan’s potential run, as opposition forces continue to regroup ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Jonathan’s eligibility to contest, however, remains the subject of legal dispute.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2