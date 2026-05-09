25.4 C
Lagos
May 9, 2026
Trending now

Security operatives arrest Miyetti Allah leader, Bodejo In Taraba

Julius Berger retains top spot in West Africa’s construction and Infrastructure sector

Nigeria passenger sues British Airways over alleged missing luggage

16 confirmed dead in Kogi road accident

Court upholds $100m award to Cutra against Chinese firm over OPL 471…

APC, Adeleke camp trade blame over billboard vandalism

2027: Coalition vows Jonathan’ll be on ballot paper

Atiku demands halt to NNPCL’s P’Harcourt, Warri refineries deal with Chinese firms

Gov Okpebholo bags NECO Excellence Award

Fresh attack hits Plateau as gunmen kill 13, injure scores

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

16 confirmed dead in Kogi road accident

by Peter Anayo058
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Friday confirmed the death of 16 people in a fatal road crash that occurred at Aku village along the Okene–Lokoja Road in Kogi.
The corps also confirmed that six people sustained varying degrees of injuries from the crash.
This was contained in a statement signed by the Corps Commander, Lawan Fagge.
Fagge stated that the accident, which happened at about 9:20 p.m. on Thursday, involved a white commercial Toyota Hiace bus with registration number BUS 17 ZD.
According to the sector commander, a total of 22 people were involved in the lone crash, comprising 21 male adults and one female adult.
He disclosed that 16 victims — 15 male adults and one female adult — died at the scene of the accident, while the remaining six male passengers sustained varying degrees of injuries.
The FRSC sector commander said preliminary findings from injured survivors indicated that fatigue and speeding were responsible for the crash.
He noted that the vehicle was travelling from Jos to Lagos before the incident occurred.
Fagge stated that one of the rescued victims was taken to the Specialist Hospital, Lokoja, while the other five injured passengers were receiving treatment at Osara Hospital.
Describing the crash as avoidable, the sector commander condemned night journeys undertaken without adequate rest, stressing that the driver could have stopped at a park to rest before continuing the trip.
He also used the opportunity to advise motorists against driving under stress and over- speeding, warning that such practices continued to contribute significantly to road crashes across the country.
Fagge sympathised with families of the deceased and wished the injured victims a speedy recovery.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

NOC mourns 3-term grand patron, President Muhammadu Buhari

Peter Anayo

Speaker Abbas loses mother-in-law

Peter Anayo

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, April 30, 2026

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
jojobet girişhacklinkJojobet GirişBetcioBetcioivermectin tabletMadridbetMadridbetPusulabetmeritbetmarsbahisCasibom GirişmarsbahismarsbahismeritbetpokerklasTophillbetmarsbahis girişvaycasinocasibomJojobet GirişcasibomCasibom GirişMarsbahis GirişJojobet GirişHoliganbetmatbet