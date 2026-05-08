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“World-Class sites need serious money, not sentiment” — Wike

by Peter Anayo0112

…Pushes back on critics, defends allocation strategy

 

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr Nyesom Wike, has rejected claims that land allocation should favor low-income citizens alone. He argued that prime districts demand heavy capital injection to become modern hubs and draw tourism.

Wike fired back at opponents of land grants to foreign diplomats, saying it’s inconsistent for those who once gained from the same system to now oppose it. He described the backlash as emotional rather than practical.

“When you are living in a glass house, don’t throw stones.
“You were given land, and you are not among the poor, so why are you complaining now?”, he stated.

Responding to accusations that the government is putting diplomats ahead of everyday Nigerians, Wike said land grants follow a routine administrative process meant to attract investment and accelerate city development.

During a Thursday site inspection with reporters, Wike pointed out that news outlets function as commercial enterprises. They collect fees for advertisements, live broadcasts, and sponsored coverage to pay staff and keep running.

The Minister singled out Channels TV and AIT, noting both outlets operate from headquarters situated on FCT-assigned plots, not land bought through the open market.

He said, “If you occupy a transparent building, don’t launch attacks. You received land too and aren’t impoverished, so what’s the basis for the complaint?”

Wike corrected the narrative around land “sales” in the capital. He explained the FCT issues land under binding development terms and investment plans. All recipients, diplomats included, must pay standard administrative fees to process their Certificate of Occupancy.

“All allottees, including diplomats, are required to pay procedural fees for the processing of their Certificate of Occupancy (C of O)”, the Minister said.

He reminded critics that many contested allocations date back to earlier governments, stressing that governance is continuous and policies carry over.

Wike issued a warning that plots granted for development must be utilized as agreed. He cited Jabi Lake, where land handed out two decades ago for entertainment and tourism facilities stayed idle. The FCT has now reclaimed it for new developers.

Wike ended by pledging to prioritize practical urban renewal and investment over public posturing, stating he will consistently uphold factual policy.

 

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