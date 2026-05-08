World Asthma Day: NTS, GINA call for closing gaps in healthcare delivery

PAUL ADUNWOKE

The Nigerian Thoracic Society (NTS) joins the global community and the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA) to commemorate World Asthma Day 2026.

This year’s theme, “Access to Anti-inflammatory Inhalers for Everyone with Asthma Still an Urgent Need,” serves as a clarion call to action for healthcare providers, policymakers, and the pharmaceutical industry to address the stark disparities in asthma management across Nigeria.

NTS in a press statement signed by its National President, Prof. Musa Babashani and Secretary General, Dr. Oluwafemi Ojo, noted that asthma remains a significant public health challenge in Nigeria, affecting over 15 million citizens.

“Despite medical advancements, many Nigerians continue to suffer from preventable asthma attacks, hospitalizations, and even death.

The NTS notes with concern that the escalating cost of essential medications, specifically inhaled corticosteroids, has placed life-saving treatment out of reach for the average citizen.

The statement noted that asthma is primarily an inflammatory disease of the airways. While “blue” reliever inhalers provide temporary relief, they do not treat the underlying inflammation. The 2026 theme emphasizes that anti-inflammatory inhalers preventers are the cornerstone of treatment.

It said: “Every Nigerian living with asthma, from pre-school children to the elderly, deserves access to evidence-based care. We cannot continue to rely solely on reliever medications while the underlying inflammation remains untreated. This is not just a medical issue; it is a matter of equity and human rights.”

However, NTS stated in marking this year’s world Asthma Day, there are urgent steps to be taken.

NTS explained that Federal and State Governments should encourage inclusion of essential asthma medications, specifically combination inhaled corticosteroids, in the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) and the state Health Insurance Schemes’ drug list at subsidized rates to improve accessibility and affordability.

To Healthcare Professionals, NTS called on clinicians in the country to prioritize the prescription of anti-inflammatory therapies and provide thorough patient education on proper inhaler techniques and adherence to prescription.

To the Pharmaceutical sector, the association advocates for increased local production, improved distribution logistic management chains to prevent stock out and to stabilize the soaring costs of inhalers in the Nigerian market.

To the General Public, they noted that asthma is not a “spiritual attack” or a contagious disease; it is a manageable medical condition. “We encourage anyone experiencing a chronic cough, wheezing, or shortness of breath to seek an evaluation from a qualified respiratory specialist.”

The statement noted that throughout the week, NTS members will be conducting free asthma screenings at selected teaching hospitals across Nigeria. Public Awareness Webinars focused on trigger identification and proper inhaler use.

It noted: “The Nigerian Thoracic Society remains committed to its mission of promoting lung health and ensuring that no Nigerian is left gasping for breath due to a lack of access to essential medicine.”

For a better society

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