VP, Govs advocate continuity as Tinubu submits presidential nomination form

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday formally submitted his Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for the 2027 presidential race, with Vice President Kashim Shettima leading the delegation on his behalf.

Speaking during the submission of the documents, Shettima said the President had demonstrated capacity and resolve to steer Nigeria through difficult times. “Through thick and thin, the President has proved his mettle and has shown the world that his capacity and resolve to pull the nation out of the woods remain,” he said.

The Vice President credited the Renewed Hope Agenda for driving what he described as phenomenal socio-economic progress and he noted that Tinubu had delivered on his mandate of stability and national revival despite inheriting a weakened economy.

“When President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assumed leadership, our foreign reserves stood at about $33.99 billion, not enough to support the importation of oil for one month,” Shettima said, adding, “Instead of passing blame, he decided to win and make the country work and Nigeria is now working.”

He praised the President’s courage in taking tough but necessary decisions to stabilize the economy and restore confidence. “The storms of the past years have not diminished him. They have made a party hero out of him,” Shettima added.

Earlier, the APC National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, also present at the event, described the submission of the forms as a mark of continuity in governance, infrastructure development, and economic reform.

He said the party’s support for Tinubu’s second term was unanimous across its leadership structure.

“As a party, we are happy that this support is not just from the National Working Committee alone. Last year, the governors and the NEC overwhelmingly and without exemption endorsed Mr. President for a second term,” Yilwatda said.

He highlighted key reforms under Tinubu, including increased funding to states and local governments, Modernisation of ports, the ongoing construction of the Lagos-Kano-Maradi railway and the Badagry-Sokoto highway.

He said the projects would boost trade, agriculture, and Nigeria’s projected $1 trillion economy.

Yilwatda also pointed to progress in the power sector, noting that states can now generate and distribute electricity independently.

“Power supply is more stable today than before. Many state governments are already investing in independent power projects,” he said.

The chairman said the NWC had waived screening for the President to uphold the dignity of the party’s NEC decision.

“For all Mr. President has done for this country, we in the National Working Committee have agreed to join everyone here in endorsing him for a second term,” he stated.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2